¡El Tornado! Revive los mejores tributos del movimiento de Cristiano Ronaldo en FIFA 18

Fans y clubes de todo el mundo replican la tendencia de EA Sports y "El Tornado" de Cristiano Ronaldo. Aquí te presentamos los mejores tributos.

"El Tornado"

FIFA 18 ha sido lanzado mundialmente hoy viernes 29 de septiembre para PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS3 y Xbox 360. Desde hace varias semanas EA Sports ha creado expectativa de su juego junto a diferentes clubes y figuras del fútbol internacional, en especial con la creación de "El Tornado".

Este movimiento ha aparecido en los últimos videos de FIFA 18, presentando un movimiento nunca antes visto de Cristiano Ronaldo, en donde realiza una increíble maniobra con la pelota: hacer un giro y patear el balón. 

Los seguidores más fieles del videojuego no han tardado en tratar de replicar este movimiento ya sea en el la cancha virtual o en la vida real. Es por eso que te traemos los mejores "El Tornado" de las redes sociales y de las entregas de EA Sports:

UN "TORNADO" DE OTRO NIVEL

"EL TORNADO" EN EL VIDEOJUEGO

CONOR MCGREGOR "EL TORNADO" UFC

"EL TORNADO" EN NHL18

HUGO "EL TORNADO" SON

"EL TORNADO" ANIMADO

"EL TORNADO" EN 8 BITS

"EL TORNADO" EN NBA LIVE

"EL TORNADO" EN MADDEN NFL

