FIFA 18 ha sido lanzado mundialmente hoy viernes 29 de septiembre para PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS3 y Xbox 360. Desde hace varias semanas EA Sports ha creado expectativa de su juego junto a diferentes clubes y figuras del fútbol internacional, en especial con la creación de "El Tornado".
Este movimiento ha aparecido en los últimos videos de FIFA 18, presentando un movimiento nunca antes visto de Cristiano Ronaldo, en donde realiza una increíble maniobra con la pelota: hacer un giro y patear el balón.
#FIFA18 | More Than A Game. https://t.co/kmmyU2G4gdpic.twitter.com/wIvEMWaU1W— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) 28 de septiembre de 2017
Los seguidores más fieles del videojuego no han tardado en tratar de replicar este movimiento ya sea en el la cancha virtual o en la vida real. Es por eso que te traemos los mejores "El Tornado" de las redes sociales y de las entregas de EA Sports:
UN "TORNADO" DE OTRO NIVEL
Taking #ElTornado to the next level! Your turn, @Cristiano! @EASPORTSFIFA#FIFA18pic.twitter.com/dM3FsyoqRk— Marius Hjerpseth (@Hjerpseth) 29 de septiembre de 2017
"EL TORNADO" EN EL VIDEOJUEGO
The #ElTornado is beautiful... #FIFA18@EASPORTSFIFApic.twitter.com/uj9eOaumI2— Shellzz (@Shellzz_Unilad) 29 de septiembre de 2017
CONOR MCGREGOR "EL TORNADO" UFC
No doubt @TheNotoriousMMA has the skills to pull off #ElTornadopic.twitter.com/E4PsGQoPRj— EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) 28 de septiembre de 2017
"EL TORNADO" EN NHL18
Even @cmcdavid97 is doing the #ElTornadopic.twitter.com/vntKFGpIOK— #NHL18 (@EASPORTSNHL) 28 de septiembre de 2017
HUGO "EL TORNADO" SON
@wroetoshaw#Eltornado#FIFA18@ZwebackHD@TheF2@miniminter@MattHDGamer@TwoSyncOfficial@NerdFireYTpic.twitter.com/JLhLDbFYwU— Hugo son (@Hugoson17) 28 de septiembre de 2017
"EL TORNADO" ANIMADO
My take on @Cristiano’s awesome new #ElTornado move, featured in the latest @easportsfifa video! #FIFA18pic.twitter.com/TYNhsPtYB3— Off-Foot (@off_foot) 28 de septiembre de 2017
"EL TORNADO" EN 8 BITS
When art imitates life #ElTornado#FIFA18@easportsfifahttps://t.co/yInerWtH40pic.twitter.com/OmpYtKpi95— 8bit-Football.com (@8bitfootball) 28 de septiembre de 2017
"EL TORNADO" EN NBA LIVE
When art imitates life #ElTornado#FIFA18@easportsfifahttps://t.co/yInerWtH40pic.twitter.com/OmpYtKpi95— 8bit-Football.com (@8bitfootball) 28 de septiembre de 2017
"EL TORNADO" EN MADDEN NFL
#ElTornado works on the 🏈 field too. pic.twitter.com/25wp71IkXt— EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) 28 de septiembre de 2017
Leer comentarios