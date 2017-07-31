Cuando se pesaba que CM Punk no regresaría más al octágono de UFC, su entrenador Duke Roufus aseguró que el excampeón de WWE volverá a pelear. Así lo informó a través de las redes sociales.
"Estoy orgulloso de mi equipo. Es un placer estar junto a los siguientes peleadores: el campeón peso wélter, Tyron Woodley; Anthony Pettis, Emanuel Sánchez; el excampeón de WWE, Cm Punk, etc. Lo mejor está por venir, muchachos", publicó Roufus.
"Estoy orgulloso de mi equipo. Es un placer estar junto a los siguientes peleadores: el campeón peso wélter, Tyron Woodley; Anthony Pettis, Emanuel Sánchez; el excampeón de WWE, Cm Punk, etc. Lo mejor está por venir, muchachos"
En la imagen se puede apreciar el nombre de CM Punk. Sin embargo, aparece el término 'TBA', denominación que se utiliza cuando el peleador todavía no encuentra rival. Lo que sí parece un hecho es que el llamado 'Mejor en el Mundo' volverá a UFC antes de finalizar el 2017.
Cabe señalar que Punk debutó en la compañía de artes marciales mixtas en 2016 frente a Mickey Gall. En ese evento, la exluchador de WWE perdió el combate en el primer round por vía de rendición.
