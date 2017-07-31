Ver edición internacional
¡Se prepara! CM Punk tendría una nueva pelea en UFC antes de fin de año

Según el entrenador de CM Punk, la exsuperestrella de WWE peleará por segunda vez en el octágono de UFC. Eso sí ya está buscando rival.

CM Punk debutó con derrota en UFC, a manos de Mickey Gall. (Difusión)

Cuando se pesaba que CM Punk no regresaría más al octágono de UFC, su entrenador Duke Roufus aseguró que el excampeón de WWE volverá a pelear. Así lo informó a través de las redes sociales.

"Estoy orgulloso de mi equipo. Es un placer estar junto a los siguientes peleadores: el campeón peso wélter, Tyron Woodley; Anthony Pettis, Emanuel Sánchez; el excampeón de WWE, Cm Punk, etc. Lo mejor está por venir, muchachos", publicó Roufus.

En la imagen se puede apreciar el nombre de CM Punk. Sin embargo, aparece el término 'TBA', denominación que se utiliza cuando el peleador todavía no encuentra rival. Lo que sí parece un hecho es que el llamado 'Mejor en el Mundo' volverá a UFC antes de finalizar el 2017.

Cabe señalar que Punk debutó en la compañía de artes marciales mixtas en 2016 frente a Mickey Gall. En ese evento, la exluchador de WWE perdió el combate en el primer round por vía de rendición.

