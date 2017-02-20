WWE: The Rock podría aparecer en el Raw de Los Ángeles

The Rock se encuentra en la misma ciudad donde esta noche se realizará el Raw: Los Ángeles. El motivo es que se está grabando su nueva película 'Fighting With My Family', que representará la vida de Paige y su familia.

Esta filmación está siendo producida por el ex campeón mundial junto a los estudios de la WWE para retratar la historia de la inglesa.



'El campeón del pueblo' informó a través de su cuenta de Instagram que su equipo de producción estará presente en el Raw de esta noche que se realizará en el Staples Center.



"Estamos llevando nuestra producción para 'roquear' en el Staples Center en Raw", fue lo que escribió The Rock. Por lo que no sorprendería verlo aparecer esta noche.



Cabe señalar, que la última vez que el ex campeón mundial apareció en Raw fue el 25 de enero del año pasado para confirmar su participación en WrestleMania 32.





