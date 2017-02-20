WWE: The Rock podría aparecer en el Raw de Los Ángeles

Ver edición internacional
Universidad San Martín 0 Alianza Atlético 1
Final
Sport Rosario 1 Ayacucho FC 0
Final
Melgar 0 Academia Cantolao 0
Sporting Cristal 0 Unión Comercio 0
Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3
Final
Academia Cantolao 0 Universidad San Martín 2
Final
Unión Comercio 0 Sport Rosario 2
Final
Alianza Atlético 0 Sporting Cristal 5
Final
Academia Cantolao 1 Ayacucho FC 3
Final
Sport Rosario 1 Alianza Atlético 0
Final
Sporting Cristal 3 Universidad San Martín 0
Final
Melgar 3 Unión Comercio 0
Final
Unión Comercio - Academia Cantolao -
Sporting Cristal - Ayacucho FC -
Universidad San Martín - Sport Rosario -
Alianza Atlético - Melgar -
Ayacucho FC - Unión Comercio -
Sport Rosario - Sporting Cristal -
Melgar - Universidad San Martín -
Academia Cantolao - Alianza Atlético -
Melgar - Sporting Cristal -
Universidad San Martín - Unión Comercio -
Alianza Atlético - Ayacucho FC -
Sporting Cristal - Academia Cantolao -
Sport Rosario - Melgar -
Unión Comercio - Alianza Atlético -
Ayacucho FC - Universidad San Martín -
Academia Cantolao - Sport Rosario -
Alianza Atlético - Universidad San Martín -
Ayacucho FC - Sport Rosario -
Academia Cantolao - Melgar -
Unión Comercio - Sporting Cristal -
Universidad San Martín - Melgar -
Universidad San Martín - Academia Cantolao -
Sport Rosario - Unión Comercio -
Melgar - Ayacucho FC -
Sporting Cristal - Alianza Atlético -
Alianza Atlético - Sport Rosario -
Ayacucho FC - Academia Cantolao -
Unión Comercio - Melgar -
Universidad San Martín - Sporting Cristal -
Melgar - Alianza Atlético -
Academia Cantolao - Unión Comercio -
Ayacucho FC - Sporting Cristal -
Sport Rosario - Universidad San Martín -
Alianza Atlético - Academia Cantolao -
Sporting Cristal - Sport Rosario -
Unión Comercio - Ayacucho FC -
Academia Cantolao - Sporting Cristal -
Unión Comercio - Universidad San Martín -
Melgar - Sport Rosario -
Ayacucho FC - Alianza Atlético -
Universidad San Martín - Ayacucho FC -
Sporting Cristal - Melgar -
Alianza Atlético - Unión Comercio -
Sport Rosario - Academia Cantolao -
UTC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0
Final
Real Garcilaso 1 Deportivo Municipal 0
Final
Juan Aurich - Alianza Lima -
Universitario de Deportes 1 Sport Huancayo 1
Final
Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1
Final
Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4
Final
Sport Huancayo 2 UTC 1
Final
Alianza Lima 2 Universitario de Deportes 0
Final
Real Garcilaso 2 Sport Huancayo 0
Final
Juan Aurich 1 Comerciantes Unidos 1
Final
UTC 2 Universitario de Deportes 1
Final
Alianza Lima 2 Deportivo Municipal 2
Final
Comerciantes Unidos - Alianza Lima -
Sport Huancayo - Juan Aurich -
UTC - Deportivo Municipal -
Universitario de Deportes - Real Garcilaso -
Deportivo Municipal - Comerciantes Unidos -
Real Garcilaso - UTC -
Juan Aurich - Universitario de Deportes -
Alianza Lima - Sport Huancayo -
UTC - Juan Aurich -
Sport Huancayo - Comerciantes Unidos -
Universitario de Deportes - Deportivo Municipal -
Real Garcilaso - Alianza Lima -
Deportivo Municipal - Sport Huancayo -
Alianza Lima - UTC -
Juan Aurich - Real Garcilaso -
Comerciantes Unidos - Universitario de Deportes -
Deportivo Municipal - Real Garcilaso -
Sport Huancayo - Universitario de Deportes -
Alianza Lima - Juan Aurich -
Comerciantes Unidos - UTC -
UTC - Sport Huancayo -
Juan Aurich - Deportivo Municipal -
Universitario de Deportes - Alianza Lima -
Real Garcilaso - Comerciantes Unidos -
UTC - Real Garcilaso -
Deportivo Municipal - Alianza Lima -
Sport Huancayo - Real Garcilaso -
Universitario de Deportes - UTC -
Comerciantes Unidos - Juan Aurich -
Deportivo Municipal - UTC -
Real Garcilaso - Universitario de Deportes -
Juan Aurich - Sport Huancayo -
Alianza Lima - Comerciantes Unidos -
Sport Huancayo - Alianza Lima -
Universitario de Deportes - Juan Aurich -
Comerciantes Unidos - Deportivo Municipal -
Juan Aurich - UTC -
Alianza Lima - Real Garcilaso -
Deportivo Municipal - Universitario de Deportes -
Comerciantes Unidos - Sport Huancayo -
UTC - Alianza Lima -
Sport Huancayo - Deportivo Municipal -
Real Garcilaso - Juan Aurich -
Universitario de Deportes - Comerciantes Unidos -
Málaga FC 1 Osasuna 1
Final
Deportivo La Coruña 2 SD Eibar 1
Final
FC Barcelona 6 Betis 2
Final
Granada 1 Villarreal FC 1
Final
Sevilla 6 Espanyol 4
Final
Sporting Gijón 2 Athletic Bilbao 1
Final
Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 3
Final
Atlético de Madrid 1 Deportivo Alavés 1
Final
Celta de Vigo 0 CD Leganés 1
Final
Valencia FC 2 Las Palmas 4
Final
Hull City 2 Leicester City 1
Final
Burnley 0 Swansea City 1
Final
Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion FC 1
Final
Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Final
Middlesbrough 1 Stoke City 1
Final
Southampton 1 Watford 1
Final
Manchester City 2 Sunderland 1
Final
AFC Bournemouth 1 Manchester United 3
Final
Arsenal FC 3 Liverpool FC 4
Final
Chelsea FC 2 West Ham United 1
Final
AS Roma 4 Udinese 0
Final
Juventus 2 Fiorentina 1
Final
AC Milan 3 Torino 2
Final
Atalanta 3 Lazio 4
Final
Bologna 1 Crotone 0
Final
Chievo Verona 2 Inter de Milán 0
Final
Empoli 0 Sampdoria 1
Final
Genoa 3 Cagliari 1
Final
Palermo 0 Sassuolo 1
Final
Pescara 2 Napoli 2
Final
Bayern Munich 6 Werder Bremen 0
Final
Borussia Dortmund 2 FSV Mainz 05 1
Final
Köln 2 Darmstadt 98 0
Final
Hamburgo SV 1 Ingolstadt 1
Final
Augsburgo 0 Wolfsburgo 2
Final
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Schalke 04 0
Final
Borussia M'gladbach 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Final
Hertha Berlín 2 Freiburg 1
Final
Hoffenheim 2 RB Leipzig 2
Final
Veracruz 1 Querétaro FC 0
Final
Cruz Azul 1 Necaxa 0
Final
Tigres UANL 0 Santos Laguna 0
León 2 Pachuca 4
Final
Morelia 2 Tijuana 0
Final
CD Guadalajara 2 Pumas UNAM 1
Final
Toluca 4 Atlas 1
Final
Puebla FC 2 Monterrey 3
Final
Chiapas FC 2 América 0
Final
Bielorrusia 0 Francia 0
Bulgaria 4 Luxemburgo 3
Final
Suecia 1 Holanda 1
Final
Francia 4 Bulgaria 1
Final
Luxemburgo 0 Suecia 1
Final
Holanda 4 Bielorrusia 1
Final
Bielorrusia 1 Luxemburgo 1
Final
Holanda 0 Francia 1
Final
Suecia 3 Bulgaria 0
Final
Francia 2 Suecia 1
Final
Bulgaria 1 Bielorrusia 0
Final
Luxemburgo 1 Holanda 3
Final
Suecia - Bielorrusia -
Bulgaria - Holanda -
Luxemburgo - Francia -
Andorra 0 Letonia 1
Final
Islas Feroe 0 Hungría 0
Suiza 2 Portugal 0
Final
Hungría 2 Suiza 3
Final
Letonia 0 Islas Feroe 2
Final
Portugal 6 Andorra 0
Final
Andorra 1 Suiza 2
Final
Islas Feroe 0 Portugal 6
Final
Letonia 0 Hungría 2
Final
Hungría 4 Andorra 0
Final
Suiza 2 Islas Feroe 0
Final
Portugal 4 Letonia 1
Final
Andorra - Islas Feroe -
Suiza - Letonia -
Portugal - Hungría -
San Marino 0 Azerbaiyán 1
Final
República Checa 0 Irlanda del Norte 0
Noruega 0 Alemania 3
Final
Azerbaiyán 1 Noruega 0
Final
Alemania 3 República Checa 0
Final
Irlanda del Norte 4 San Marino 0
Final
República Checa 0 Azerbaiyán 0
Alemania 2 Irlanda del Norte 0
Final
Noruega 4 San Marino 1
Final
República Checa 2 Noruega 1
Final
Irlanda del Norte 4 Azerbaiyán 0
Final
San Marino 0 Alemania 8
Final
Azerbaiyán - Alemania -
San Marino - República Checa -
Irlanda del Norte - Noruega -
Georgia 1 Austria 2
Final
Serbia 2 Irlanda 2
Final
Gales 4 Moldavia 0
Final
Austria 2 Gales 2
Final
Moldavia 0 Serbia 3
Final
Irlanda 1 Georgia 0
Final
Gales 1 Georgia 1
Final
Moldavia 1 Irlanda 3
Final
Serbia 3 Austria 2
Final
Austria 0 Irlanda 1
Final
Georgia 1 Moldavia 1
Final
Gales 1 Serbia 1
Final
Georgia - Serbia -
Austria - Moldavia -
Irlanda - Gales -
Dinamarca 1 Armenia 0
Final
Kazajistán 2 Polonia 2
Final
Rumanía 1 Montenegro 1
Final
Armenia 0 Rumanía 5
Final
Montenegro 5 Kazajistán 0
Final
Polonia 3 Dinamarca 2
Final
Kazajistán 0 Rumanía 0
Dinamarca 0 Montenegro 1
Final
Polonia 2 Armenia 1
Final
Armenia 3 Montenegro 2
Final
Dinamarca 4 Kazajistán 1
Final
Rumanía 0 Polonia 3
Final
Armenia - Kazajistán -
Montenegro - Albania -
Rumanía - Dinamarca -
Lituania 2 Eslovenia 2
Final
Eslovaquia 0 Inglaterra 1
Final
Malta 1 Escocia 5
Final
Inglaterra 2 Malta 0
Final
Escocia 1 Letonia 1
Final
Eslovenia 1 Eslovaquia 0
Final
Lituania 2 Malta 0
Final
Eslovaquia 3 Escocia 0
Final
Eslovenia 0 Inglaterra 0
Inglaterra 3 Escocia 0
Final
Malta 0 Eslovenia 1
Final
Eslovaquia 4 Lituania 0
Final
Inglaterra - Lituania -
Malta - Eslovaquia -
Escocia - Eslovenia -
España 8 Liechtenstein 0
Final
Israel 1 Italia 3
Final
Albania 2 Ary de Macedonia 1
Final
Ary de Macedonia 1 Israel 2
Final
Italia 1 España 1
Final
Liechtenstein 0 Albania 2
Final
Israel 2 Liechtenstein 1
Final
Albania 0 España 2
Final
Ary de Macedonia 2 Italia 3
Final
Albania 0 Israel 3
Final
Liechtenstein 0 Italia 4
Final
España 4 Ary de Macedonia 0
Final
Italia - Albania -
Liechtenstein - Ary de Macedonia -
España - Israel -
Bosnia 5 Estonia 0
Final
Chipre 0 Bélgica 3
Final
Gribaltar 1 Grecia 4
Final
Bélgica 4 Bosnia 0
Final
Grecia 2 Chipre 0
Final
Estonia 4 Gribaltar 0
Final
Bosnia 2 Chipre 0
Final
Estonia 0 Grecia 2
Final
Chipre 3 Gribaltar 1
Final
Bélgica 8 Estonia 1
Final
Grecia 1 Bosnia 1
Final
Gribaltar 0 Bélgica 6
Final
Chipre - Estonia -
Bosnia - Gribaltar -
Bélgica - Grecia -
Croacia - Ucrania -
Croacia 1 Turquía 1
Final
Ucrania 1 Islandia 1
Final
Finlandia 1 Kosovo 1
Final
Islandia 3 Finlandia 2
Final
Turquía 2 Ucrania 2
Final
Kosovo 0 Croacia 6
Final
Finlandia 0 Croacia 1
Final
Ucrania 3 Kosovo 0
Final
Islandia 2 Turquía 0
Final
Croacia 2 Islandia 0
Final
Turquía 2 Kosovo 0
Final
Ucrania 1 Finlandia 0
Final
Turquía - Finlandia -
Kosovo - Islandia -

WWE: The Rock podría aparecer en el Raw de Los Ángeles

Temas del día

UFC

WWE

WWE: The Rock podría aparecer en el Raw de Los Ángeles

The Rock se encuentra en Los Ángeles filmando su próxima película, pero a través cuenta de Instagram mencionó que podría estar en el Raw que se realizará en dicha ciudad.

The Rock

The Rock

La última vez que The Rock apareció en Raw fue el 25 de enero del año pasado. (WWE)

Más sobre:

wwe,

the rock

The Rock se encuentra en la misma ciudad donde esta noche se realizará el Raw: Los Ángeles. El motivo es que se está grabando su nueva película 'Fighting With My Family', que representará la vida de Paige y su familia.

Choque de Titanes: Braun Strowman vs The Big Show en evento estelar de Raw

Esta filmación está siendo producida por el ex campeón mundial junto a los estudios de la WWE para retratar la historia de la inglesa.

'El campeón del pueblo' informó a través de su cuenta de Instagram que su equipo de producción estará presente en el Raw de esta noche que se realizará en el Staples Center.

"Estamos llevando nuestra producción para 'roquear' en el Staples Center en Raw", fue lo que escribió The Rock. Por lo que no sorprendería verlo aparecer esta noche.

Cabe señalar, que la última vez que el ex campeón mundial apareció en Raw fue el 25 de enero del año pasado para confirmar su participación en WrestleMania 32.


LEE TAMBIÉN...

Te puede interesar

Comentarios