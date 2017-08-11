Dueño de un carisma inigualable y de una aptitud en el cuadrilátero como pocos, The Rock marcó una época en WWE dentro de la Attitude Era. Su famosa frase "Can you smell what the Rock is cooking" (puedes oler lo que la Roca está cocinando) fue una de más aclamadas por el público.

Pero esa no fue la única característica del actor de Hollywood, ya que el tatuaje de toro en su brazo de izquierdo también fue parte de su sello personal. Sin embargo, The Rock sorprendió a todos y decidió cambiar uno de sus recuerdos más significativos.

Es que el samoano subió a su Instagram una foto de su nuevo tatuaje, en donde antes estaba el famoso bovino. "La evolución del toro. Luego de tres sesiones y veintidós horas de trabajo, la historia ya está lista. Cada detalle es una reflexión de sucesos personales", publicó.



Además el excampeón dio las razones del nuevo 'toro' . "Cada detalle es un reflejo de mi propia historia. Las grietas y los grandes daños en el hueso representan las duras lecciones de la vida. Al igual que las cicatrices y arrugas, estoy muy agradecido de tenerlos porque se ganan. Los cuernos apuntan hacia adelante representando energía y progreso. El ojo cuenta la historia de una energía positiva. Siempre está vivo y listo para perturbar el universo, amar y proteger a mi familia y todas las cosas que amo con intensa pasión y gratitud", agregó.

