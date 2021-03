Goku in Pokemon:



In Gen 1, your house in Pallet Town has Stand By Me playing on the TV -- except for the French version, where it's Dragon Ball. Why? Because the French localizer Julien Bardakoff is a huge anime fan.



More Gen 1 changes around the world: https://t.co/iHMgOLN1Z2 pic.twitter.com/JRos8CkyOh