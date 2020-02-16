¿Con ganas de ver anime el fin de semana? Te contamos que Google es una buena herramienta para saber cuáles son las producciones animadas más popular cada año. Echa una vistazo a todo lo que promete.
Una publicación en J-List Blog compila los resultados de Google con la búsqueda “El mejor anime [año]”, desde 2018 hasta 1966. El autor se tomó la libertad de hacer unos saltos temporales para no extender la lista hasta el infinito.
- 2018, Violet Evergarden
- 2017, Lupin III: The Blood Spray of Goemon Ishikawa
- 2016 - A Silent Voice
- 2013 - Gundam Build Fighters
- 2012 - AnoNatsu: Waiting in the Summer
- 2011 - AnoHana
- 2010 - Amagami SS
- 2009 - Tokyo Magnitude 8.0
- 2008 - Macross Frontier
- 2007 - Clannad
- 2006 - Toradora
- 2002 - Ai Yori Aoshi
- 2000 - Inuyasha
- 1999 - Ojamajo Doremi
- 1998 - Cowboy Bebop
- 1997 - Pokémon
- 1996 - Martian Successor Nadesico
- 1995 - Neon Genesis Evangelion
- 1994 - Macross 7
- 1992 - Sailor Moon
- 1991 - City Hunter
- 1989 - Ranma 1/2
- 1988 - Akira, Grave of the Fireflies y Totoro
- 1987 - Wings of Honneamise
- 1986 - Castle in the Sky
- 1985 - Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam.
- 1984 - Fist of the North Star
- 1982 - Super Dimensional Fortress Macross.
- 1981 - Urusei Yatsura
- 1979 - Lupin III The Castle of Cagliostro.
- 1978 - Space Battleship Yamato
- 1975 - A Dog of Flanders
- 1974 - Heidi Girl of the Alps
- 1969 - Marine Boy
- 1967 - Speed Racer
- 1966 - Sally the Witch