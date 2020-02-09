Oscar 2020: ‘The Joker’ se lleva la estatuilla como la película con ‘Mejor Banda Sonora’.
La música es un factor importante en las películas. Los Premios Oscar 2020 cuentan con una categoría para premiar al film con ‘Mejor Banda Sonora’. En esta oportunidad, ‘The Joker’ fue la elegida para recibir la estatuilla.

La película dirigida por Todd Phillips fue la encargada de recibir su primera estatuilla como la película con ‘Mejor Banda Sonora’. Esto no es una sorpresa para los críticos, quienes se alzaron para aplaudir la decisión de ‘La Academia'.

Recordemos que la película también está nominada a categorías como ‘Mejor Adaptación Cinematográfica’, ‘Mejor Actor’ y ‘Mejor Director’.

NOMINADOS AL OSCAR 2020

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Le Mans
  • El irlandés
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Mujercitas
  • Historia de un matrimonio
  • 1917
  • Érase una vez...en Hollywood
  • Parásitos

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Martin Scorsese
  • Todd Phillips
  • Sam Mendes
  • Quentin Tarantino
  • Bong Joon Ho

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Cyntia Erivo
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Saorirse Ronan
  • Charlize Theron
  • Renee Zellweger

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Antonio Banderas
  • Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Adam Driver
  • Joaquin Phoenix
  • Jonathan Pryce

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Tom Hanks
  • Anthony Hopkins
  • Al Pacino
  • Joe Pesci
  • Brad Pitt

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Laura Dern
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Florence Pugh
  • Margot Robbie
  • Kathy Bates

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • El irlandés
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Mujercitas
  • Los dos papas

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Knives out
  • Historia de un matrimonio
  • 1917
  • Érase una vez...en Hollywood
  • Parásitos

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Joker
  • Mujercitas
  • Historia de un matrimonio
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

  • Ad Astra
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Le Mans’66
  • Érase una vez… en Hollywood

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Los Miserables
  • Dolor y Gloria
  • Parásitos

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • El irlandés
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Érase una vez... en Hollywood

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3
  • ¿Dónde está mi cuerpo?
  • Klaus
  • Toy Story 4
  • Mr. Link. El origen perdido

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

  • Dcera
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

  • Le Mans’66
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Érase una vez… en Hollywood
  • Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

  • Ad Astra
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Le Mans’66
  • Érase una vez… en Hollywood

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • (I’m gonna) love me again (Elton John) - Rocketman
  • Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) - Harriet
  • Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) - Frozen II
  • I'm standing with you (Diane Warren) - Más allá de la esperanza
  • I can’t let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) - Toy Story 4

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • El irlandés
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Érase una vez... en Hollywood
  • Parásitos

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • Vengadores: Endgame
  • El irlandés
  • El Rey León
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

  • El escándalo
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • 1917
  • Maléfica: maestra del mal

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • American Factory
  • The cave
  • The edge of democracy
  • Para Sama
  • Honeyland

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbor's Window
  • Saria
  • A sister

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • In the absence
  • Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you're a girl)
  • Life overtakes me
  • St.Louis Superman
  • Walk run cha-cha

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Le Mans'66
  • El irlandés
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parásitos

