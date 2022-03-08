Al final los rumores terminaron por confirmarse y Marvel Studios y Sony Pictures respondieron a los fans con todo lo que esperaban. El estreno de “Spider-Man: No Way Home” es quizás el secreto mejor guardado de las dos productoras. Mientras que muchos compartían sus teorías de que se reunirían a los tres actores que han interpretado al Hombre Araña, los actores Andrew Garfield y Tobey Maguire grababan en secreto y mentían a la prensa.
Debido a que la cinta fue todo lo que la comunidad deseaba ver en la pantalla grande, se ha convertido en uno de los mejores estrenos de la historia de Hollywood. Pese a esto, solo ha conseguido una nominación a los Oscar en la categoría de “Mejores efectos visuales”.
“Deberían tener un Oscar a la película más popular. Porque de eso se trata el negocio. Hizo lo que las películas siempre hicieron: llevó a la gente a una gran habitación oscura. Todas las películas son válidas.
Algunos van al cine para emocionarse mucho. A otros les gustan los superhéroes. Si alguien tiene más culos en los asientos, significa que su público no es tan amplio. Hay personas que han tenido carreras exitosas, pero nadie puede recitar una sola línea de sus papeles. Soy el tipo que dice mierda que está en una camiseta”, declaró Samuel L. Jackson en una reciente entrevista para el medio Entertainment Weekly.
Recordemos que “Avengers: Endgame” tampoco logró grandes nominaciones y premiaciones en los Oscar pese a ser la cinta más popular de 2019. La cinta de Marvel que más éxito ha tenido en las premiaciones de la Academia ha sido “Black Panther”.
Todas las nominaciones de las premiaciones Oscar 2022
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
- J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Judy Dench (“Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Mejor cortometraje animado
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
Mejor banda sonora
- “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell
- “Dune,” Hans Zimmer
- “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
- “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood
Mejor sonido
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor guion adaptado
- “CODA,” Siân Heder
- “Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- “Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion
Mejor guion original
- “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh
- “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota
- “King Richard,” Zach Baylin
- “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson
- “The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Mejor actor principal
- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Mejor actriz principal
- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Mejor película animada
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Mejor cinematografía
- “Dune,” Greig Fraser
- “Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen
- “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel
- “West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński
Mejor película documental
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- “Writing With Fire”
Mejor corto documental
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Mejor edición
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Mejor película internacional
- “Drive My Car” (Japan)
- “Flee” (Denmark)
- “The Hand of God” (Italy)
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)
- “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
Mejor canción original
- “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison
- “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Mejor película
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”