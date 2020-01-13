Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker (Foto: Difusión)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker está nominado a tres categorías de la edición número 92 de los Premios Oscar. Echa un vistazo a la competencia que tendrá la obra dirigida por J.J. Abrams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker es uno de los candidatos a ‘Mejores efectos visuales’ junto con Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King y 1917.

La siguiente categoría es ‘Mejor banda sonora original’ y Star Wars se medirá contra Joker, Little Woman, Marriage Story y 1917.

Finalmente, Star Wars hará lo suyo en ‘Mejor edición de sonido’ contra Ford V Ferrari, Joker, 1917 y One Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Uno de los grandes favoritos para los Oscar es Joker, dirigida por Todd Phillips y estelarizada por Joaquin Phoenix, con 11 nominaciones.

Los Premios de la Academia se celebrarán el 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

OSCAR 2020 | Todas las nominaciones

Mejor película

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Mejor director

  • Martin Scorcese – The Irishman
  • Todd Phillips – Joker
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Mejor actor

  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Mejor actriz

  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
  • Siorse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger – Judy

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh – Little Women
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Mejor guion adaptado

  • Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
  • Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
  • Todd Phillips – Scott Silver, Joker
  • Greta Gerwig – Little Women
  • Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Mejor guion original

  • Rian Johnson – Knives Out
  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin Won; Historia por Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Dirección de fotografía

  • Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
  • Lawrence Sher – Joker
  • Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
  • Roger Deakins – 1917
  • Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor película animada

  • How To Train Your Dragon
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Mejor película extranjera

  • Corpus Christi
  • Les Miserables
  • Pain And Glory
  • Parasite

Mejor vestuario

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor maquillaje

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Malificent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Mejor edición

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Mejor diseño de producción

  • The Irishmaan
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor documental

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Mejor corto

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Mejor documental corto

  • In The Absence
  • Learning To Skateboard
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Mejor corto animado

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor canción original

  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
  • “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
  • “Into The Unknown” – Frozen II
  • “Stand Up” – Harriet

Mejor edición de sonido

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford V Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

