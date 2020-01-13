Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker está nominado a tres categorías de la edición número 92 de los Premios Oscar. Echa un vistazo a la competencia que tendrá la obra dirigida por J.J. Abrams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker es uno de los candidatos a ‘Mejores efectos visuales’ junto con Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King y 1917.

La siguiente categoría es ‘Mejor banda sonora original’ y Star Wars se medirá contra Joker, Little Woman, Marriage Story y 1917.

Finalmente, Star Wars hará lo suyo en ‘Mejor edición de sonido’ contra Ford V Ferrari, Joker, 1917 y One Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Uno de los grandes favoritos para los Oscar es Joker, dirigida por Todd Phillips y estelarizada por Joaquin Phoenix, con 11 nominaciones.

Los Premios de la Academia se celebrarán el 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

OSCAR 2020 | Todas las nominaciones

Mejor película

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor director

Martin Scorcese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Mejor actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Siorse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Mejor actor de reparto

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Mejor guion adaptado

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips – Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Mejor guion original

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin Won; Historia por Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Dirección de fotografía

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor película animada

How To Train Your Dragon

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Mejor película extranjera

Corpus Christi

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Mejor vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor maquillaje

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Malificent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Mejor edición

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Mejor diseño de producción

The Irishmaan

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Mejores efectos visuales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor documental

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor corto

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Mejor documental corto

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Mejor corto animado

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor banda sonora original

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor canción original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” – Frozen II

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Mejor edición de sonido

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SIGUE EL PODCAST DE DEPOR PLAY



