A pesar de la pandemia del coronavirus, los Emmy 2020, al igual que otras premiaciones, se realizar el domingo 20 de septiembre de 2020, con todas las medidas de seguridad necesarias. Por ello no contará con audiencia ni alfombra roja, pero sí con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel, quien prometió un show “divertido y conmovedor”.
Además de prometer una velada “llena de humanidad y afecto”, los organizadores invitaron a que los nominados usen ropa cómoda o incluso pijamas desde sus casas durante la transmisión en vivo del evento.
La edición 72 de los premios que rinden homenaje a lo mejor de la programación televisiva también contará con el apoyo de algunos copresentadores, que estarán junto a Kimmel, quien ya condujo el evento en 2012 y 2016, en el centro de celebraciones de Los Ángeles.
Por lo pronto, el viernes 17 de septiembre se premiaron a las categorías técnicas, donde “The Mandalorian” y “Watchmen” resultaron las máximas vencedoras.
¿CÓMO Y A QUÉ HORA VER EN DIRECTO LOS EMMY 2020?
La ceremonia de los Emmy 2020 se llevará a cabo el domingo 20 de septiembre de 2020 en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles a las 5:00 pm (Estados Unidos) y en los siguientes horarios en otras partes del mundo:
- Perú: 7:00 pm
- México: 6:30 pm
- Colombia: 7:00 pm
- Brasil: 9:00 pm
- Chile: 9:00 pm
- Argentina: 9:00 pm
- España: 2:00 am (Lunes 21 de septiembre)
¿DÓNDE VER LOS PREMIOS EMMY 2020?
En Estados Unidos, ABC será la cadena encargada de la realización y emisión del evento online en directo.
En países como México, Perú, Colombia, Argentina y Chile la trasmisión completa estará a cargo de TNT Series (idioma original) y TNT (doblada al español), que contará con las traducciones de Ileana Rodríguez y Sebastián Pinardi, y los comentarios de Rafa Sarmiento.
En España se podrá seguir la gala a través de Movistar+ y de su plataforma para dispositivos móviles.
PRESHOW / ANTESALA
El canal E! realizará un pre-show desde las 4 pm (Perú, México y Colombia) y 6 pm (Brasil, Argentina y Chile).
Mientras que TNT emitirá un preshow con todos los detalles de la ceremonia, juegos y entrevistados, una hora antes de los Emmy 2020.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS EMMY 2020
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Steve Carrell (The Morning Show)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Judie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Curb Your Entusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
- What We Do In The Shadows
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Ted Danson (The Good Place)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Christina Applegate (Dead to me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
- Lindia Cardellini (Dead to me)
MEJOR TV MOVIE
- American Son
- Bad Education
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
MEJOR MINISERIE
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE UNA MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Paul Mescal (Normal People)
- Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
- Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
- Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE UNA MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Regina King (Watchmen)
- Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
- Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
- Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO DE UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Andrew Scott (‘Black Mirror’)
- Giancarlo Esposito (‘The Mandalorian’)
- Martin Short (‘The Morning Show’)
- Jason Bateman (‘The Outsider’)
- James Cromwell (‘Succession’)
- Ron Cephas Jones (‘This Is Us’)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Laura Dern (‘Big Little Lies’)
- Meryl Streep (‘Big Little Lies’)
- Helena Bonham Carter (‘The Crown’)
- Samira Wiley (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)
- Fiona Shaw (‘Killing Eve’)
- Julia Garner (‘Ozark’)
- Sarah Snook (‘Succession’)
- Thandie Newton (‘Westworld’)
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA DE UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Alexis Bledel (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)
- Cicely Tyson (‘How To Get Away With Murder’)
- Laverne Cox (‘Orange Is The New Black’)
- Harriet Walter (‘Succession’)
- Cherry Jones (‘Succession’)
- Phylicia Rashad (‘This Is Us’)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Benjamin Caron por ‘The Crown’ (“Aberfan”)
- Jessica Hobbs por ‘The Crown’ (“Cri de Coeu”)
- Lesli Linka Glatter por ‘Homeland’ (“Prisoners Of War”)
- Mimi Leder por ‘The Morning Show’ (“The Interview”)
- Alik Sakharov por ‘Ozark’ (“Fire Pink”)
- Ben Semanoff por ‘Ozark’ (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)
- Andrij Parekh por ‘Succession’ (“Hunting”)
- Mark Mylod por ‘Succession’ (“This Is Not For Tears”)
MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Thomas Schnauz por ‘Better Call Saul’
- Gordon Smith por ‘Better Call Saul’
- Peter Morgan por ‘The Crown’
- Chris Mundy por ‘Ozark’
- John Shiban por ‘Ozark’
- Miki Johnson por ‘Ozark’
- Jesse Armstrong por ‘Succession’
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Andre Braugher (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’)
- William Jackson Harper (‘The Good Place’)
- Alan Arkin (‘The Kominsky Method’)
- Sterling K. Brown (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)
- Tony Shalhoub (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)
- Mahershala Ali (‘Ramy’)
- Kenan Thompson (‘Saturday Night Live’)
- Daniel Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’)
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Luke Kirby (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)
- Fred Willard (‘Modern Family’)
- Dev Patel (‘Modern Love’)
- Adam Driver (‘Saturday Night Live’)
- Eddie Murphy (‘Saturday Night Live’)
- Brad Pitt (‘Saturday Night Live’)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Betty Gilpin (‘Glow’)
- D’Arcy Carden (‘The Good Place’)
- Yvonne Orji (‘Insecure’)
- Alex Borstein (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)
- Marin Hinkle (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)
- Kate McKinnon (‘Saturday Night Live’)
- Cecily Strong (‘Saturday Night Live’)
- Annie Murphy (‘Schitt’s Creek’)
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Angela Bassett (‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’)
- Maya Rudolph (‘The Good Place’)
- Wanda Sykes (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)
- Bette Midler (‘The Politician’)
- Maya Rudolph (‘Saturday Night Live’)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Saturday Night Live’)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Matt Shakman por ‘The Great’ (“Pilot”)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino por ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (“Marvelous Radio”)
- Gail Mancuso por ‘Modern Family’ (“Finale Part 2”)
- Ramy Youssef por ‘Ramy’ (“Miakhalifa.mov”)
- Andrew Cividino por ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (“Happy Ending”)
- James Burrows por ‘Will & Grace’ (“We Love Lucy”)
MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- ‘The Good Place’, “Whenever You’re Ready”
- ‘The Great’, “The Great”
- ‘Schitt’s Creek’, “Happy Ending”
- ‘Schitt’s Creek’, “The Presidential Suite”
- ‘What We Do In the Shadows’, “Collaboration”
- ‘What We Do In the Shadows’, “Ghosts”
- ‘What We Do In the Shadows’, “On the Run”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE UNA MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Dylan McDermott (‘Hollywood’)
- Jim Parsons (‘Hollywood’)
- Tituss Burgess (‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend’)
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (‘Watchmen’)
- Jovan Adepo (‘Watchmen’)
- Louis Gossett Jr. (‘Watchmen’)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE UNA MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
- Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
- Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
- Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
- Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
- Jean Smart (Watchmen)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Lynn Shelton por Little Fires Everywhere (Find A Way)
- Lenny Abrahamson por Normal People (Episode 5)
- Maria Schrader por Unorthodox
- Nicole Kassell por Watchmen (It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice)
- Steph Green por Watchmen (Little Fear Of Lightning)
- Stephen Williams por Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)
MEJOR GUION DE UNA MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Mrs. America, Shirley
- Normal People, Episode 3
- Unbelievable, Episode 1
- Unorthodox, Part 1
- Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being
MEJOR REALITY SHOW
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed it!
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
MEJOR TALK SHOW
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert