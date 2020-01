ImbaTV is pleased to announce the third DPC Minor of the season 2019–2020!



StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor will be held on March 5-8 in Kyiv, Ukraine.



Qualifiers dates: 14, 15 of February

Prize pool: $300,000



