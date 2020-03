Do you h̷̻̳͛̋́͑̊̍̎̎̕ear that?



They're coming 😳



The final three teams are making their way to @Loot_Bet Dota Summit 12 next week!!



We look forward to seeing @TeamLiquid, @ThunderAwakengg, and @Cloud9 at #LOOTBETDS12! pic.twitter.com/l8riORow0L