Los Oscar de los eSports se celebró en Estados Unidos (Difusión)
Los Oscar de los eSports se celebró en Estados Unidos (Difusión)
Redacción Depor

admin@depor.com

Los Esports Awards 2019 tiene a sus ganadores. El evento, desarrollado en el Esports Stadium de Arlington (Texas), es uno de los más importantes de la industria y comunidad gamer. Primera vez que el evento de se lleva a cabo en América, debido a que las anteriores ediciones siempre se realizaban en Londres.

Los Esports Awards están divididos en tres categorías: industria (desde mejor juego hasta marcas del año), comunidad (personalidades del año y generador de contenidos) y profesional (mejores relatores, jugadores, etc.).

Lo más destacado es la selección de League of Legends como el mejor del año, superando a duros rivales como Fortnite, Overwatch, Dota2, entre otros.

Echa un vistazo a la lista completa de ganadores.

ESPORTS AWARDS | Premios a la industria

Juego del año

  • League of Legends (Ganador)
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • Overwatch
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • DOTA 2
  • Rocket League
  • Street Fighter V

Sitio de esports del año

  • VP Esports
  • GosuGamers
  • Dot Esports
  • Inven Global
  • theScore esports
  • The Esports Observer
  • Liquipedia
  • HLTV
  • Dexerto (Ganador)
  • ESPN Esports

Periodista del año

  • Jacob Wolf
  • Ashley Kang
  • Tyler "FionnOnFire" Erzberger
  • Duncan "Thooorin" Shields
  • Richard Lewis (Ganador)
  • Jared "DeKay" Lewis
  • Emily Rand
  • Dustin Steiner
  • Kevin Aiello
  • Antonio "Inyustificado" Yuste

Partner comercial del año

  • Red Bull
  • Logitech
  • HyperX (Ganador)
  • DHL
  • Alienware
  • AT&T
  • State Farm
  • G FUEL
  • Intel
  • Scuf Gaming

Proveedor de hardware del año

  • AMD
  • Logitech
  • Intel (Ganador)
  • ASTRO
  • Nvidia
  • HyperX
  • Scuf Gaming
  • Republic of Gamers
  • Secretlab
  • Micro-Star International
  • Razer
  • Alienware

Distribuidor de esports del año

  • Activision Blizzard
  • Riot Games (Ganador)
  • Valve
  • Epic Games
  • Ubisoft
  • PUBG Corporation
  • Tencent
  • EA
  • Capcom
  • Supercell

Agencia de esports del año

  • ESG Law
  • Freaks 4U Gaming
  • Character Select Agency
  • Hitmarker Jobs
  • Code Red Esports
  • National Association of Collegiate Esports
  • Evolved Talent Agency
  • Loaded (Ganador)

Evento de esports del año

  • The International 2019 (Dota 2)
  • Evo 2019 (FGC)
  • League of Legends World Championship (Ganador)
  • Rocket League Championship Series Season 7 finals
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • ESL One Cologne (CS:GO)
  • IEM Katowice (CS:GO, StarCraft 2)
  • Call of Duty World League Championship 2019
  • Starladder Berlin Major 2019 (CS:GO)
  • Six Invitational (Rainbow Six)

ESPORTS AWARDS | Premios a la Comunidad

Creador de contenidos del año

  • Jack "CouRage" Dunlop
  • Craig “Mini Ladd” Thompson (Ganador)
  • Jared "SunlessKhan" Zook
  • Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag
  • Jason "Jev" Eugene
  • Duncan "Thooorin" Shields
  • Travis Gafford
  • Brian Michael "Terroriser" Hanby
  • UpUpDownDown
  • Lannan "Lazarbeam" Eacott
  • Alastair "Ali-A" Aiken

Juego sorpresa del año

  • Old School RuneScape
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena
  • Apex Legends
  • NBA 2K19
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Guns of Boom
  • BrawlStars
  • FIFA 19
  • Smash Ultimate (Ganador)
  • Battalion 1944

Cosplayer del año

  • Jessica Nigri
  • Zachary "Sneaky" Scuderi
  • Kinpatsu Cosplay
  • Spoon Makes
  • Yaya Han
  • Polygon Forge
  • Willow Creative
  • Maul Cosplay
  • LittleJem (Ganadora)
  • Anaelic

Personalidad de esports del año

  • Tyler “Ninja” Blevins
  • Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez
  • Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo
  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo
  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Steve Arhancet
  • Carlos "ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago
  • Jack "CouRage" Dunlop
  • Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag (Ganador)

Fotógrafo del año

  • Joe Brady
  • Peter Chau
  • Helena Kristiansson
  • Stephanie Lindgren (Ganadora)
  • Michal Konkol
  • Nuno Miranda
  • Joao Ferreria
  • Kirill Bashkirov
  • Rich Lock

Editor de video del año

  • Cory Doggett
  • Johannes Lehner
  • Robert Rogers
  • Charles Dalton
  • Damian Estrada
  • Gabriel Ruiz
  • Sean Do
  • Max Olivo
  • Mawcho
  • Logan Dodson (Ganador)

Streamer del año

  • Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff
  • Corentin "Gotaga" Houssein
  • Jack "CouRage" Dunlop
  • Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek
  • Alan "alanzoka" Ferreira
  • Tyler “Ninja” Blevins
  • Guy“Dr DisRespect” Beahm (Ganador)
  • Turner "Tfue" Tenney
  • Timothy John "TimTheTatman" Betar
  • Imane "Pokimane" Anys

ESPORTS AWARDS: Categoría Profesional

Relator/Relatora de esports del año

  • Jack "CouRage" Dunlop
  • Henry “HenryG” Greer (Ganador)
  • Christopher "MonteCristo" Mykles
  • Mitch "Uber" Leslie
  • Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines
  • Kaci Aitchison
  • Ben "Benson" Bowe
  • Indiana "Froskurinn" Black
  • Clint “Maven” Evans
  • Chris "PapaSmithy" Smith
  • Matt "Mr X" Morello
  • Matthew "Sadokist" Trivett

Entrenador del año

  • Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Ganador)
  • Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz
  • Brice "Faccento" Faccento
  • Park "Crusty" Dae-hee
  • Eric "adreN" Hoag
  • Mike "Packing10" Szklanny
  • Nicholas "Ashes" Ridgeway
  • Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
  • James Crowder
  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
  • Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann

Jugador de consola del año

  • Justin "jstn" Morales
  • Sam "Octane" Larew
  • James "Clayster" Eubanks
  • Gilbert "Xplosive" Rojo
  • Juan "Hungrybox" DeBiedma
  • Brandon "Dashy" O'tell
  • Alexandre "Kaydop" Courant
  • Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous
  • Leonardo "MKLeo" Perez
  • Chris "Simp" Lehr
  • Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Ganador)
  • Kenny "Kenny" Williams

Jugador novato del año

  • Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous
  • Dylan "Dylan" Henderson
  • Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris
  • Kyle "Scrub Killa" Robertson
  • Dylan "Envoy" Hannon
  • Chris “Simp” Lehr (Ganador)
  • Aydan "Aydan" Conrad
  • Leonardo "MKLeo" Perez
  • Gavin "Tweek" Dempsey
  • McArtuher "Cellium" Jovel

Presentador/Presentadora de esports del año

  • James "Dash" Patterson
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Nyvi Estephan
  • Tres "stunna" Saranthus
  • Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
  • Katie Bedford
  • Frankie "getfrank" Ward
  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez (Ganador)
  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Chris "Puckett" Puckett

Organización de esports del año

  • Cloud9
  • 100 Thieves
  • Team Vitality
  • Fnatic
  • G2 Esports
  • NRG Esports
  • Team Liquid (Ganador)
  • EUnited

Jugador de PC del año

  • Johan "N0tail" Sundstein
  • Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz
  • Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen
  • Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng
  • Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Ganador)
  • Jay "sinatraa" Won
  • Topias Miikka "Topson" Taavitsainen
  • Russel David "Twistzz" Van Dulken
  • Matthew "Super" DeLisi
  • Luka "Perkz" Perković
  • Rasmus "Caps" Winther
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Jugada del año

  • Rasmus “Caps” Winther (LoL)
  • Daniel "dafran" Francesca (OW)
  • Nicolai "device" Reedtz (CS:GO)
  • Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez (R6)
  • Michał "Nisha" Jankowski (Dota 2)
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (CS:GO)
  • Thiago “S3xyCake” Reis (R6) (Ganador)
  • Chris "Simp" Lehr (CoD)
  • Mariano “SquishyMuffinz” Arruda (RL)
  • Thomas "TJHaLy" Haly (CoD)
  • Özgür "woxic" Eker (CS:GO)
  • Austin “Yung” Trexler (R6)

Jugador novato de PC del año

  • Danila "dan" Dontsov
  • Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Ganador)
  • Jere "sergej" Salo
  • Jeong "Nenne" Yeon-kwan
  • David "aqua" Wang
  • Tim "Nemesis" Lipovšek
  • Emil “Nyhrox” Bergquist Pedersen
  • Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Equipo de esports del año

  • SK Telecom T1 [LoL]
  • Vancouver Titans [OWL]
  • Renault Vitality [RL]
  • Astralis [CS:GO]
  • San Francisco Shock [OWL]
  • 100 Thieves [CoD]
  • G2 Esports [RB6]
  • G2 Esports [LoL] (Ganador)
  • Team Liquid [CS:GO]
  • Fun Plus PhoeniX [LoL]
  • OG [Dota 2]
  • EUnited [CoD]

SIGUE EL PODCAST DE DEPOR PLAY

Tags Relacionados:

esports

Videojuegos

RELACIONADAS

Te puede interesar: