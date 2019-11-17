Los Esports Awards 2019 tiene a sus ganadores. El evento, desarrollado en el Esports Stadium de Arlington (Texas), es uno de los más importantes de la industria y comunidad gamer. Primera vez que el evento de se lleva a cabo en América, debido a que las anteriores ediciones siempre se realizaban en Londres.
Los Esports Awards están divididos en tres categorías: industria (desde mejor juego hasta marcas del año), comunidad (personalidades del año y generador de contenidos) y profesional (mejores relatores, jugadores, etc.).
Lo más destacado es la selección de League of Legends como el mejor del año, superando a duros rivales como Fortnite, Overwatch, Dota2, entre otros.
Echa un vistazo a la lista completa de ganadores.
ESPORTS AWARDS | Premios a la industria
Juego del año
- League of Legends (Ganador)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- DOTA 2
- Rocket League
- Street Fighter V
Sitio de esports del año
- VP Esports
- GosuGamers
- Dot Esports
- Inven Global
- theScore esports
- The Esports Observer
- Liquipedia
- HLTV
- Dexerto (Ganador)
- ESPN Esports
Periodista del año
- Jacob Wolf
- Ashley Kang
- Tyler "FionnOnFire" Erzberger
- Duncan "Thooorin" Shields
- Richard Lewis (Ganador)
- Jared "DeKay" Lewis
- Emily Rand
- Dustin Steiner
- Kevin Aiello
- Antonio "Inyustificado" Yuste
Partner comercial del año
- Red Bull
- Logitech
- HyperX (Ganador)
- DHL
- Alienware
- AT&T
- State Farm
- G FUEL
- Intel
- Scuf Gaming
Proveedor de hardware del año
- AMD
- Logitech
- Intel (Ganador)
- ASTRO
- Nvidia
- HyperX
- Scuf Gaming
- Republic of Gamers
- Secretlab
- Micro-Star International
- Razer
- Alienware
Distribuidor de esports del año
- Activision Blizzard
- Riot Games (Ganador)
- Valve
- Epic Games
- Ubisoft
- PUBG Corporation
- Tencent
- EA
- Capcom
- Supercell
Agencia de esports del año
- ESG Law
- Freaks 4U Gaming
- Character Select Agency
- Hitmarker Jobs
- Code Red Esports
- National Association of Collegiate Esports
- Evolved Talent Agency
- Loaded (Ganador)
Evento de esports del año
- The International 2019 (Dota 2)
- Evo 2019 (FGC)
- League of Legends World Championship (Ganador)
- Rocket League Championship Series Season 7 finals
- Fortnite World Cup
- ESL One Cologne (CS:GO)
- IEM Katowice (CS:GO, StarCraft 2)
- Call of Duty World League Championship 2019
- Starladder Berlin Major 2019 (CS:GO)
- Six Invitational (Rainbow Six)
ESPORTS AWARDS | Premios a la Comunidad
Creador de contenidos del año
- Jack "CouRage" Dunlop
- Craig “Mini Ladd” Thompson (Ganador)
- Jared "SunlessKhan" Zook
- Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag
- Jason "Jev" Eugene
- Duncan "Thooorin" Shields
- Travis Gafford
- Brian Michael "Terroriser" Hanby
- UpUpDownDown
- Lannan "Lazarbeam" Eacott
- Alastair "Ali-A" Aiken
Juego sorpresa del año
- Old School RuneScape
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
- Apex Legends
- NBA 2K19
- PUBG Mobile
- Guns of Boom
- BrawlStars
- FIFA 19
- Smash Ultimate (Ganador)
- Battalion 1944
Cosplayer del año
- Jessica Nigri
- Zachary "Sneaky" Scuderi
- Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Spoon Makes
- Yaya Han
- Polygon Forge
- Willow Creative
- Maul Cosplay
- LittleJem (Ganadora)
- Anaelic
Personalidad de esports del año
- Tyler “Ninja” Blevins
- Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez
- Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Steve Arhancet
- Carlos "ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago
- Jack "CouRage" Dunlop
- Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag (Ganador)
Fotógrafo del año
- Joe Brady
- Peter Chau
- Helena Kristiansson
- Stephanie Lindgren (Ganadora)
- Michal Konkol
- Nuno Miranda
- Joao Ferreria
- Kirill Bashkirov
- Rich Lock
Editor de video del año
- Cory Doggett
- Johannes Lehner
- Robert Rogers
- Charles Dalton
- Damian Estrada
- Gabriel Ruiz
- Sean Do
- Max Olivo
- Mawcho
- Logan Dodson (Ganador)
Streamer del año
- Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff
- Corentin "Gotaga" Houssein
- Jack "CouRage" Dunlop
- Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek
- Alan "alanzoka" Ferreira
- Tyler “Ninja” Blevins
- Guy“Dr DisRespect” Beahm (Ganador)
- Turner "Tfue" Tenney
- Timothy John "TimTheTatman" Betar
- Imane "Pokimane" Anys
ESPORTS AWARDS: Categoría Profesional
Relator/Relatora de esports del año
- Jack "CouRage" Dunlop
- Henry “HenryG” Greer (Ganador)
- Christopher "MonteCristo" Mykles
- Mitch "Uber" Leslie
- Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines
- Kaci Aitchison
- Ben "Benson" Bowe
- Indiana "Froskurinn" Black
- Clint “Maven” Evans
- Chris "PapaSmithy" Smith
- Matt "Mr X" Morello
- Matthew "Sadokist" Trivett
Entrenador del año
- Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Ganador)
- Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz
- Brice "Faccento" Faccento
- Park "Crusty" Dae-hee
- Eric "adreN" Hoag
- Mike "Packing10" Szklanny
- Nicholas "Ashes" Ridgeway
- Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
- James Crowder
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
- Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann
Jugador de consola del año
- Justin "jstn" Morales
- Sam "Octane" Larew
- James "Clayster" Eubanks
- Gilbert "Xplosive" Rojo
- Juan "Hungrybox" DeBiedma
- Brandon "Dashy" O'tell
- Alexandre "Kaydop" Courant
- Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous
- Leonardo "MKLeo" Perez
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Ganador)
- Kenny "Kenny" Williams
Jugador novato del año
- Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous
- Dylan "Dylan" Henderson
- Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris
- Kyle "Scrub Killa" Robertson
- Dylan "Envoy" Hannon
- Chris “Simp” Lehr (Ganador)
- Aydan "Aydan" Conrad
- Leonardo "MKLeo" Perez
- Gavin "Tweek" Dempsey
- McArtuher "Cellium" Jovel
Presentador/Presentadora de esports del año
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Nyvi Estephan
- Tres "stunna" Saranthus
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
- Katie Bedford
- Frankie "getfrank" Ward
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez (Ganador)
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Chris "Puckett" Puckett
Organización de esports del año
- Cloud9
- 100 Thieves
- Team Vitality
- Fnatic
- G2 Esports
- NRG Esports
- Team Liquid (Ganador)
- EUnited
Jugador de PC del año
- Johan "N0tail" Sundstein
- Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz
- Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen
- Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Ganador)
- Jay "sinatraa" Won
- Topias Miikka "Topson" Taavitsainen
- Russel David "Twistzz" Van Dulken
- Matthew "Super" DeLisi
- Luka "Perkz" Perković
- Rasmus "Caps" Winther
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
Jugada del año
- Rasmus “Caps” Winther (LoL)
- Daniel "dafran" Francesca (OW)
- Nicolai "device" Reedtz (CS:GO)
- Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez (R6)
- Michał "Nisha" Jankowski (Dota 2)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (CS:GO)
- Thiago “S3xyCake” Reis (R6) (Ganador)
- Chris "Simp" Lehr (CoD)
- Mariano “SquishyMuffinz” Arruda (RL)
- Thomas "TJHaLy" Haly (CoD)
- Özgür "woxic" Eker (CS:GO)
- Austin “Yung” Trexler (R6)
Jugador novato de PC del año
- Danila "dan" Dontsov
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Ganador)
- Jere "sergej" Salo
- Jeong "Nenne" Yeon-kwan
- David "aqua" Wang
- Tim "Nemesis" Lipovšek
- Emil “Nyhrox” Bergquist Pedersen
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
Equipo de esports del año
- SK Telecom T1 [LoL]
- Vancouver Titans [OWL]
- Renault Vitality [RL]
- Astralis [CS:GO]
- San Francisco Shock [OWL]
- 100 Thieves [CoD]
- G2 Esports [RB6]
- G2 Esports [LoL] (Ganador)
- Team Liquid [CS:GO]
- Fun Plus PhoeniX [LoL]
- OG [Dota 2]
- EUnited [CoD]