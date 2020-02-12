Dupla francesa. Kylian Mbappé y Wissam Ben Yedder son los favoritos en el nuevo Equipo de la Semana de FIFA 20.
El atacante del Paris Saint-Germain tiene una media de 93. Su ritmo es casi perfecto (99) y destaca por su regate (94) y remate (91). Por su parte, Ben Yedder tiene 87 de media con 88 en ritmo y remate.
Otras cartas de FIFA 20 que también merecen tu atención son De Jong (87), De Vrij (87), Sergio Ramos (91) y Luis Alberto (88).
Las cartas del Equipo de la Semana en FIFA 20 están disponibles en sobres y superando los desafíos semanales.
TITULARES
- PO: Gerónimo Rulli 81 > 84 (Real Sociedad/Argentina)
- DFD: Kenny Lala 79 > 82 (RC Strasbourg/Francia)
- DFC: Stefan de Vrij 84 > 86 > 87 (Inter Milan/Holanda)
- DFC: Sergio Ramos 89 > 91 (Real Madrid/España)
- MI: Filip Kostić 82 > 84 > 86 (Eintracht Frankfurt/Serbia)
- MC: Luis Alberto 84 > 86 > 87 > 88 (SS Lazio/España)
- MC: Frenkie De Jong 85 > 86 > 87 (FC Barcelona/Holanda)
- MCO: Abdoulaye Doucouré 81 > 84 > 86 (Watford FC/Francia)
- DC: Kevin Volland 82 > 84 (Bayer 04 Leverkusen/Alemania)
- DC: Wissam Ben Yedder 83 > 85 > 86 > 87 (AS Mónaco/Francia)
- DC: Kylian Mbappé 89 > 90 > 92 > 93 (Paris Saint-Germain/Francia)
SUPLENTES
- PO: Alexander Schwolow 78 > 82 (SC Freiburg/Alemania)
- DFC: Adama Soumaoro 78 > 82 (Genoa/Francia)
- MCD: Renato Sanches 75 > 81 (LOSC Lille/Portugal)
- MCO: Gastón Ramírez 78 > 82 (Sampdoria/Uruguay)
- MCO: Luis Montes 75 > 81 (Club León/México)
- SSI: Robin Quaison 75 > 81 > 84 (1. FSV Mainz 05/Suecia)
- DC: Richarlison 79 > 82 (Everton/Brasil)
RESERVAS
- MC: Fabian Frei 74 > 80 (FC Basel/Suiza)
- MC: João Teixeira 72 > 79 (Vitória Guimarães/Portugal)
- MI: Musa Barrow 69 > 77 (Bologna/Gambia)
- CAM: Dimitri Petratos 69 > 77 (Newcastle Jets/Australia)
- DC: Kaveh Rezaei 72 > 79 (Charleroi/Irán)