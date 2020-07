Villa needs the points in the worst of ways. Will West Ham and a possible 95 OVR PL LB stand in the way?



The next #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Summer Showdown SBCs are available now in #FUT20 until matchday.



Winning team's player item gets a +3 OVR (+1 to both if a draw). pic.twitter.com/qIJRLKnUwq