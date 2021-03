🎉 It's a celebration 🥳#FUTBirthday is here:

-Unique teams feat. special player items w/ 5-Star Weak Foot OR Skill Moves upgrades

-FUT Birthday themed SBCs & Objectives

-Engagement Streak Rewards & more!https://t.co/3h5T7iNq04#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/Qq2YRTSZiV