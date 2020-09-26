FIFA 21: todos los estadios del juego, incluyendo VOLTA. (Foto: EA Sports)
EA Sports sigue añadiendo contenido a . Como todos los años, la empresa desarrolladora sorprende con nuevas licencias, estadios, rostros de futbolistas y otros detalles de la jugabilidad que mejoran las experiencia.

Hace solo un día, te compartimos en la del juego. Pues ahora te traemos la lista completa de estadios.

Cabe resaltar que este juego también cuenta con un modo de juego llamado VOLTA Football, el cual consiste en fútbol callejero y también tiene estadios personalizados.

Lista de estadios disponibles en FIFA 21

PREMIER LEAGUE

  • Anfield
  • Bramall Lane
  • Craven Cottage
  • Emirates Stadium
  • Etihad Stadium
  • Goodison Park
  • King Power Stadium
  • London Stadium
  • Molineux Stadium
  • Old Trafford
  • Selhurst Park
  • St. James' Park
  • St. Mary’s Stadium
  • Stamford Bridge
  • The Amex Stadium
  • The Hawthorns
  • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Turf Moor
  • Villa Park

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

  • Cardiff City Stadium
  • Carrow Road
  • Fratton Park
  • KCOM Stadium
  • Kirklees Stadium
  • Kiyan Prince Foundation
  • Liberty Stadium
  • Riverside Stadium
  • Stadium of Light
  • Stoke City FC Stadium
  • Vicarage Road
  • Vitality Stadium

LIGUE 1 UBER EATS

  • Groupama Stadium
  • Orange Vélodrome
  • Parc des Princes

SERIE A TIM

  • San Siro

REST OF WORLD

  • Donbass Arena
  • Otkritie Arena

EREDIVISIE

  • Johan Cruijff ArenA

MLS

  • BC Place
  • CenturyLink Field
  • Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Providence Park
  • Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)

LIGA BBVA MX

  • Estadio Azteca

MBS PRO LEAGUE

  • King Abdullah Sports City
  • King Fahd Stadium

MEIJI YASUDA J1

  • Panasonic Stadium Suita

INTERNATIONAL

  • Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı
  • Wembley Stadium

BUNDESLIGA

  • BayArena
  • BORUSSIA-PARK
  • Deutsche Bank Park
  • Mercedes-Benz Arena
  • Olympiastadion
  • Opel Arena
  • PreZero Arena
  • Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
  • RheinEnergieStadion
  • Signal Iduna Park
  • Stadion An der Alten Försterei
  • VELTINS-Arena
  • Volkswagen Arena
  • wohninvest Weserstadion
  • WWK Arena

BUNDESLIGA 2

  • Benteler-Arena
  • Düsseldorf-Arena
  • HDI-Arena
  • Max-Morlock-Stadion
  • Volksparkstadion

LALIGA SANTANDER

  • Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
  • El Alcoraz
  • Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
  • Estadio Benito Villamarín
  • Estadio Ciutat de València
  • Estadio de la Cerámica
  • Estadio de Mendizorroza
  • Estadio José Zorrilla
  • Estadio Mestalla
  • Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
  • Estadio San Mamés
  • Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
  • Municipal de Ipurua
  • Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
  • Reale Arena
  • Wanda Metropolitano

LALIGA SMARTBANK

  • Estadio de Gran Canaria
  • Estadio de Montilivi
  • Estadio de Vallecas
  • Estadio La Rosaleda
  • Municipal de Butarque
  • RCDE Stadium
  • Visit Mallorca Estadi

LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL

  • Libertadores de América (solo en PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One)
  • Estadio Presidente Perón (solo en PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One)

GENERIC

  • Al Jayeed Stadium
  • Aloha Park
  • Arena del Centenario
  • Arena D’Oro
  • Court Lane
  • Crown Lane
  • Eastpoint Arena
  • El Grandioso
  • El Libertador
  • Estadio de las Artes
  • Estadio El Medio
  • Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
  • Euro Park
  • FeWC Stadium (only on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One)
  • Forest Park Stadium
  • FUT Stadium (only on PC, Playstation®4 and Xbox One in FUT ONLY)
  • Ivy Lane
  • Molton Road
  • O Dromo
  • Sanderson Park
  • Stade Municipal
  • Stadio Classico
  • Stadion 23. Maj
  • Stadion Europa
  • Stadion Hanguk
  • Stadion Neder
  • Stadion Olympik
  • Town Park
  • Union Park Stadium
  • Waldstadion

VOLTA FOOTBALL (solo en PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

  • Amsterdam Underpass
  • Barcelona
  • Berlin
  • Buenos Aires
  • Cape Town
  • Dubai
  • Lagos
  • London
  • Mexico City
  • Miami
  • Milan
  • New York
  • Paris
  • Paris Streets
  • Parking Lot
  • Rio de Janeiro
  • Rome
  • São Paulo
  • Sydney
  • Tokyo
  • Venice Beach
  • VOLTA Stadium
  • Warehouse

FIFA 21 llegará a PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC el 9 de octubre de este año. También estará disponible más adelante en PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X.

