EA Sports sigue añadiendo contenido a FIFA 21. Como todos los años, la empresa desarrolladora sorprende con nuevas licencias, estadios, rostros de futbolistas y otros detalles de la jugabilidad que mejoran las experiencia.
Hace solo un día, te compartimos en la siguiente nota la lista de clubes y ligas que estarán disponibles en el lanzamiento del juego. Pues ahora te traemos la lista completa de estadios.
Cabe resaltar que este juego también cuenta con un modo de juego llamado VOLTA Football, el cual consiste en fútbol callejero y también tiene estadios personalizados.
Lista de estadios disponibles en FIFA 21
PREMIER LEAGUE
- Anfield
- Bramall Lane
- Craven Cottage
- Emirates Stadium
- Etihad Stadium
- Goodison Park
- King Power Stadium
- London Stadium
- Molineux Stadium
- Old Trafford
- Selhurst Park
- St. James' Park
- St. Mary’s Stadium
- Stamford Bridge
- The Amex Stadium
- The Hawthorns
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Turf Moor
- Villa Park
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE
- Cardiff City Stadium
- Carrow Road
- Fratton Park
- KCOM Stadium
- Kirklees Stadium
- Kiyan Prince Foundation
- Liberty Stadium
- Riverside Stadium
- Stadium of Light
- Stoke City FC Stadium
- Vicarage Road
- Vitality Stadium
LIGUE 1 UBER EATS
- Groupama Stadium
- Orange Vélodrome
- Parc des Princes
SERIE A TIM
- San Siro
REST OF WORLD
- Donbass Arena
- Otkritie Arena
EREDIVISIE
- Johan Cruijff ArenA
MLS
- BC Place
- CenturyLink Field
- Dignity Health Sports Park
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Providence Park
- Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)
LIGA BBVA MX
- Estadio Azteca
MBS PRO LEAGUE
- King Abdullah Sports City
- King Fahd Stadium
MEIJI YASUDA J1
- Panasonic Stadium Suita
INTERNATIONAL
- Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı
- Wembley Stadium
BUNDESLIGA
- BayArena
- BORUSSIA-PARK
- Deutsche Bank Park
- Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Olympiastadion
- Opel Arena
- PreZero Arena
- Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
- RheinEnergieStadion
- Signal Iduna Park
- Stadion An der Alten Försterei
- VELTINS-Arena
- Volkswagen Arena
- wohninvest Weserstadion
- WWK Arena
BUNDESLIGA 2
- Benteler-Arena
- Düsseldorf-Arena
- HDI-Arena
- Max-Morlock-Stadion
- Volksparkstadion
LALIGA SANTANDER
- Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
- El Alcoraz
- Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
- Estadio Benito Villamarín
- Estadio Ciutat de València
- Estadio de la Cerámica
- Estadio de Mendizorroza
- Estadio José Zorrilla
- Estadio Mestalla
- Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
- Estadio San Mamés
- Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Municipal de Ipurua
- Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
- Reale Arena
- Wanda Metropolitano
LALIGA SMARTBANK
- Estadio de Gran Canaria
- Estadio de Montilivi
- Estadio de Vallecas
- Estadio La Rosaleda
- Municipal de Butarque
- RCDE Stadium
- Visit Mallorca Estadi
LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL
- Libertadores de América (solo en PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One)
- Estadio Presidente Perón (solo en PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One)
GENERIC
- Al Jayeed Stadium
- Aloha Park
- Arena del Centenario
- Arena D’Oro
- Court Lane
- Crown Lane
- Eastpoint Arena
- El Grandioso
- El Libertador
- Estadio de las Artes
- Estadio El Medio
- Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
- Euro Park
- FeWC Stadium (only on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One)
- Forest Park Stadium
- FUT Stadium (only on PC, Playstation®4 and Xbox One in FUT ONLY)
- Ivy Lane
- Molton Road
- O Dromo
- Sanderson Park
- Stade Municipal
- Stadio Classico
- Stadion 23. Maj
- Stadion Europa
- Stadion Hanguk
- Stadion Neder
- Stadion Olympik
- Town Park
- Union Park Stadium
- Waldstadion
VOLTA FOOTBALL (solo en PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)
- Amsterdam Underpass
- Barcelona
- Berlin
- Buenos Aires
- Cape Town
- Dubai
- Lagos
- London
- Mexico City
- Miami
- Milan
- New York
- Paris
- Paris Streets
- Parking Lot
- Rio de Janeiro
- Rome
- São Paulo
- Sydney
- Tokyo
- Venice Beach
- VOLTA Stadium
- Warehouse
FIFA 21 llegará a PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC el 9 de octubre de este año. También estará disponible más adelante en PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X.