🇹🇼💻



We are delighted to announce a longtime partnership with @Talon__esports 🤝



Together we will be competing in the Pacific Championship Series in @riotgames’ League of Legends series 🏆



More info right here 👉 https://t.co/SofouWG8Wn



🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/LFvP18ugxW