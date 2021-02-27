La ceremonia de los Golden Globes Awards 2021 se realizará este domingo 28 de febrero y como siempre representan el inicio de la temporada de premios de la industria audiovisual. La edición 78 del evento que premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión debía realizarse hace cerca de un mes, pero debido a la pandemia del coronavirus se retrasó y se realizará de manera virtual.
Esta gala de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood será conducida por cuarta vez por las actrices Tina Fey y Amy Poehler, quienes compartirán sus funciones desde la Rainbow Room del Rockefeller Center, en Nueva York y el Hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Ángeles, respectivamente.
Mientras “The Crown” es la serie con más nominaciones y “Mank” es la película más nominada, ambas de Netflix y con seis nominaciones, Jane Fonda y Normal Lear recibirán los galardones Cecil B. de Mille y Carol Burnett, ambos premios honoríficos de los Globos de Oro.
¿CÓMO Y A QUÉ HORA VER LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2021?
Los Globos de Oro 2021 se emitirán este domingo 28 de febrero a las 8:00 pm. (Hora del este) por TNT. Recuerda que en el Perú, TNT estará disponible en los canales 102 (SD) y 730 (HD) en Movistar TV; los canales 22 (SD) y 590 (HD) en Claro TV y los canales 502 (SD) y 1502 (HD) de Direct TV.
La ceremonia podrá verse en los siguientes horarios dependiendo el país:
- Estados Unidos (hora del este): 8 p.m.
- Perú: 8:00 p.m.
- México: 7:00 p.m.
- Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
- Chile: 10:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 10:00 p.m.
- España: 2:00 a.m. del 1 de marzo
La edición 78 de los Golden Globes estará disponible en la plataforma digital TNT GO para los subscriptores de servicios de cable. Para acceder solo es necesario ingresar a la página web y seleccionar el país y proveedor de cable de la persona e ingresar sus credenciales.
Además, se puede seguir la cuenta oficial de Twitter de los premios o a través de la página web goldenglobes.com, desde donde transmitirán vía streaming entrevistas a partir de las 6:30 p.m.
CONDUCTORAS Y PRESENTADORAS
Como se mencionó anteriormente las conductoras serán las comediantes Tina Fey y Amy Poehler. Asimismo, la ceremonia contará con varias celebridades que presentarán los premios, incluyendo a los embajadores de los Golden Globes de este año, Jackson y Satchel Lee, hijos del reconocido director Spike Lee.
- Anthony Anderson
- Awkwafina
- Kevin Bacon
- Sterling K. Brown
- Michael Douglas
- Cynthia Erivo
- Tiffany Haddish
- Kate Hudson
- Annie Mumolo
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Margot Robbie
- Kyra Sedgwick
- Kenan Thompson
- Susan Kelechi Watson
- Kristen Wiig
- Renée Zellweger
- Catherine Zeta-Jones
- Bryce Dallas Howard
- Christopher Meloni
- Rosie Perez
- Christian Slater
NOMINADOS A LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2021
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021, que incluye 25 categorías (14 de cine y 11 de televisión):
MEJOR PELÍCULA – DRAMA
- Nomadland
- Mank
- El padre (The Father)
- Una joven prometedora (Promising Young Woman)
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
MEJOR PELÍCULA – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Borat, película film secuela
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Emerald Fennell (“Una joven prometedora”)
- David Fincher (“Mank”)
- Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
- Regina King (“One Night in Miami”)
- Aaron Sorkin (“El juicio de los 7 de Chicago”)
MEJOR ACTOR – DRAMA
- Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
- Chadwick Boseman (“La madre del Blues”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“El padre”)
- Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
- Tahar Ramin (“The Mauritanian”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ – DRAMA
- Viola Davis (“La madre del blues”)
- Andra Day (“The United States vs Billie”)
- Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
- Carey Mulligan (“Una joven prometedora”)
- Vanessa Kirby (“Fragmentos de una mujer”)
MEJOR ACTOR – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat, película film secuela”)
- James Corden (“The Prom”)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
- Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)
- Dev Patel (“La increíble historia de David Copperfield”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Maria Bakalova (“Borat, película film secuela”)
- Kate Hudson (“Music”)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
- Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“El juicio de los 7 de Chicago”)
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Jared Leto (“Pequeños detalles”)
- Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA
- Glenn Close (“Hillbilly, una elegía rural”)
- Olivia Colman (“El padre”)
- Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
- Helena Zengel (“Noticias del gran mundo”)
MEJOR GUION
- Emerald Fennell (“Una joven prometedora”)
- Jack Fincher (“Mank”)
- Aaron Sorkin (“El juicio a los 7 de Chicago”)
- Florina Zeller y Christopher Hampton (“El padre”)
- Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Alexandre Desplat (“Cielo de medianoche”)
- Ludwig Göransson (“Tenet”)
- James Newton Howard (“Noticias del gran mundo”)
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste (“Soul”)
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (“Mank”)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- ‘Io sì (Seen)’ (“La vida por delante”)
- ‘Speak Now’ (“One Night in Miami”)
- ‘Tigress & Tweed’ (“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”)
- ‘Fight for you’ (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- ‘Hear my voice’ (“El juicio a los 7 de Chicago”)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- The Croods 2
- Onward
- Más allá de la luna (Over the Moon)
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- Otra ronda (Another round)
- La vida por delante (The life ahead)
- Minari. Historia de mi familia
- Two of us
- La Llorona
MEJOR SERIE – DRAMA
- The Mandalorian
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
- Ratched
MEJOR SERIE – COMEDIA
- Emily in Paris
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Great
MEJOR MINISERIE O TELEFILME
- Gente normal
- Gambito de dama
- The Undoing
- Small Axe
- Unorthodox
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE – DRAMA
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
- Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE – DRAMA
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE – COMEDIA
- Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
- Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
- Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
- Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE – COMEDIA
- Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
- Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
- Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jane Levy (“La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey”)
MEJOR ACTOR – MINISERIE O TELEFILME
- Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
- Jeff Daniels (“La ley de Comey”)
- Ethan Hawke (“El pájaro carpintero”)
- Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
- Mark Ruffalo (“La innegable verdad”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ – MINISERIE O TELEFILME
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“Gambito de dama”)
- Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
- Nicole Kidman (”The Undoing’)
- Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Gente normal”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO – SERIE, MINISERIE O TELEFILME
- John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
- Brendan Gleeson (“La ley de Comey”)
- Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
- Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO - SERIE, MINISERIE O TELEFILME
- Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
- Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
- Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)