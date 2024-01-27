No es sorpresa que cada mes, los principales servicios de streaming como Netflix, Amazon Prime Video o Disney Plus actualicen su catálogo para incluir nuevas series y películas, algo que Peacock también realizará con más de 200 opciones para febrero del 2024.

Películas variadas de estilo de “Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2″ “Yo, Robot”, o la saga de Batman “The Dark Knight” se unen a series como “Chicago Med”, “On Patrol: First Shift” o la nueva temporada de “La casa de los famosos”.

"Yo, robot" es una de las películas que llega a Peacock (Foto: Davis Entertainment)

ESTRENOS PEACOCK - FEBRERO 2024

1 de febrero

8 Mile, A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, A Nashville Legacy, Age of Adaline, All My Life, Along Came Polly, Amor Impossible (Season 1 - New Episode -Telemundo), Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Batman Begins, Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, Braveheart, Brooklyn’s Finest, Chicago Fire (Season 12 - New Episode -NBC), Chicago Med (Season 9 - New Episode - NBC), Chicago PD (Season 11 - New Episode - NBC), Christmas in Harmony, Clockers, Crooklyn, Days of Our Lives (Season 59 - New Episode), Dear John, Deja Vu, Deliver Us from Eva, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Dunkirk, Duplicity, Facing Ali, Fair Game, Fatal Attraction, First Sunday, Forces of Nature, Girls Trip, Glory, Half Brothers, Held Up, How to Train Your Dragon 2, I Am Not Your Negro, I Could Never Be Your Woman, I Robot, If Beale Street Could Talk, Inception, Isn’t It Romantic, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Just Mercy, Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original), La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo), Made of Honor, Marrying Mr. Darcy, Mechanic: Resurrection, Memories of Christmas, Mo’ Better Blues, Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, Not Easily Broken, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, Obsessed, Once, Out of Sight, Playing Cupid, Pride and Prejudice, Redemption in Cherry Springs, Ride Along 2, Shaft, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Sleepless in Seattle, Something’s Brewing, Split, Spring Breakthrough, Sweet on You, That Awkward Moment, The Accountant, The Break-Up, The Christmas Doctor, The Dark Knight Rises, The Dark Knight, The Descendants, The Express, The Five-Year Engagement, The Glorias, The Groomsmen, The Holiday Stocking, The Hulk, The Internship, The Mechanic, The Nutty Professor, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 13 - New Episode (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show - Season 1 - New Episode (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Miami - Season 6 - New Episode (Bravo), The Traitors - Season 2 - New Episode (Peacock Original), The Traitors Postmortem - Season 2 - New Episode (Peacock Original), The Wedding Date, The Wood, To Her With Love, Tower Heist, Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Unthinkably Good Things, Valentine in the Vineyard, Van Helsing, Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo), Warm Bodies, Zoolander.

2 de febrero

Amor Impossible - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo), Bosco (Peacock Original), Bros, Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), La Casa de los Famosos - Season 4 - New Episode (Telemundo), Law & Order - Season 23 - New Episode (NBC), Law & Order: Organized Crime - Season 4 - New Episode (NBC), Law & Order: SVU, Season 25 - New Episode (NBC), Southern Hospitality - Season 2 - New Episode (Bravo), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

3 de febrero

Dateline - Season 32 - New Episode (NBC), Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers (Hallmark), La Casa de los Famosos - Season 4 - New Episode (Telemundo), On Patrol: First Shift - Season 2 - New Episode (Reelz), On Patrol: Live - Season 2 - New Episode (Reelz), Saturday Night Live - Season 49 - New Episode (NBC), Transplant - Season 3 - New Episode (NBC), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

4 de febrero

On Patrol: First Shift - Season 2 - New Episode (Reelz), On Patrol: Live -, Season 2 - New Episode (Reelz), Paging Mr. Darcy (Hallmark)

5 de febrero

Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), Married to Medicine: Atlanta - Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 8 - New Episode (Bravo), The Way Home - Season 2 - New Episode (Hallmark)

6 de febrero

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League - Season 1 - New Episode (NBC), Below Deck - Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), Empire of Dirt, The Irrational - Season 1 - New Episode (NBC), Final Moments - Season 2 - All Episodes (Oxygen), Snapped - Season 33 - New Episode (Oxygen), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

"America’s Got Talent" llegará a Peacock

7 de febrero

Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), Extended Family - Season 1 - New Episode (NBC), Night Court - Season 2 - New Episode (NBC), Vanderpump Rules - Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), Vanderpump Rules After Show - Season 1 - New Episode (Bravo), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

8 de febrero

Chicago Fire - Season 12 - New Episode (NBC), Chicago Med - Season 9 - New Episode (NBC), Chicago PD - Season 11 - New Episode (NBC), Couple to Throuple - Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 13 - New Episode (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show - Season 1 (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Miami - Season 6 - New Episode (Bravo), The Traitors - Season 2 - New Episode (Peacock Original), The Traitors - Postmortem - Season 2 - New Episode (Peacock Original), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

9 de febrero

Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), Law & Order - Season 23 - New Episode (NBC), Law & Order: Organized Crime - Season 4 - New Episode (NBC), Law & Order: SVU - Season 25 - New Episode (NBC), Southern Hospitality - Season 2 - New Episode (Bravo), Ticket to Paradise, Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

10 de febrero

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC), Dateline - Season 32 - New Episode (NBC), Men in Blazers - Season 10 - New Episode, On Patrol: First Shift - Season 2 - New Episode (Reelz), On Patrol: Live - Season 2 - New Episode (Reelz), Three-Body, Transplant - Season 3 - New Episode (NBC), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

11 de febrero

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC), Love & Jane (Hallmark), On Patrol: First Shift - Season 2 - New Episode (Reelz), On Patrol: Live - Season 2 - New Episode (Reelz)

12 de febrero

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC), Dateline - Season 32 - New Episode (NBC), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), Respect

13 de febrero

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League - Season 1 - New Episode (NBC), Below Deck - Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), The Irrational - Season 1 - New Episode (NBC), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

14 de febrero

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), El Señor de los Cielos - Season 9 - New Episode (Telemundo), Extended Family - Season 1 - New Episode (NBC), Fruitvale Station, Night Court - Season 2 - New Episode (NBC), Vanderpump Rules Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), Vanderpump Rules After Show - Season 1 - New Episode (Bravo), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

15 de febrero

Caillou - Season 1 - All Episodes (Peacock Original), Couple to Throuple - Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original), Creed, Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), El Señor de los Cielos - Season 9 - New Episode (Telemundo), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 13 - New Episode (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show - Season 1 (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Miami - Season 6 - New Episode (Bravo), Resident Alien - Season 3 - New Episode (SYFY), The Traitors - Season 2 - New Episode (Peacock Original), The Traitors Postmortem - Season 2 - New Episode (Peacock Original), Vigil - Season 2 - All Episodes (Peacock Original), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

16 de febrero

Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), El Señor de los Cielos - Season 9 - New Episode (Telemundo), Oppenheimer, Southern Hospitality - Season 2 - New Episode (Bravo), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

La cuarta entrega de "La casa de los famosos" llega a Peacock (Foto: Telemundo)

17 de febrero

Dateline - Season 32 - New Episode (NBC), El Señor de los Cielos - Season 9 - New Episode (Telemundo), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

18 de febrero

An American in Austen - (Hallmark), Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them - Season 1 - New Episode (Oxygen)

19 de febrero

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 - Season 1 - New Episode (NBC), Dateline - Season 32 - New Episode (NBC), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), Married to Medicine: Atlanta - Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them - Season 1 - New Episode (Oxygen), The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 8 - New Episode (Bravo), The Way Home - Season 2 - New Episode (Hallmark)

20 de febrero

A Taste of Love - (Hallmark), America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League - Season 1 - New Episode (NBC), Below Deck - Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), The Irrational - Season 1 - New Episode (NBC), Snapped - Season 33 - New Episode (Oxygen), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

21 de febrero

Vanderpump Rules - Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), Vanderpump Rules After Show - Season 1 - New Episode (Bravo), Vuelve a Mí - Season 1 - New Episode (Telemundo)

22 de febrero

Couple to Throuple - Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 13 - New Episode (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show - Season 1 (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Miami - Season 6 - New Episode (Bravo), Resident Alien - Season 3 - New Episode (SYFY), The Traitors - Season 2 - New Episode (Peacock Original), The Traitors Postmortem - Season 2 - New Episode (Peacock Original)

23 de febrero

Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), Squealer, Summer House - Season 8 - New Episode (Bravo)

24 de febrero

CrimeTime: Freefall (Hallmark), Dateline - Season 32 - New Episode (NBC), Saturday Night Live - Season 49 - New Episode (NBC)

"Chicago Med" llega a Peacock (Foto: NBC)

25 de febrero

On Patrol: First Shift - Season 2 - New Episode (Reelz), On Patrol: Live - Season 2 - New Episode (Reelz), Sense & Sensibility (2024) (Hallmark)

26 de febrero

Dateline - Season 32 - New Episode (NBC), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), Married to Medicine: Atlanta - Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 8 - New Episode (Bravo), The Voice - Season 25 - New Episode (NBC), The Way Home - Season 2 - New Episode (Hallmark)

27 de febrero

Dateline - Season 32 - New Episode (NBC), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), Married to Medicine: Atlanta - Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 8 - New Episode (Bravo), The Voice - Season 25 - New Episode (NBC), The Way Home - Season 2 - New Episode (Hallmark)

28 de febrero

Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), Vanderpump Rules - Season 11 - New Episode (Bravo), Vanderpump Rules After Show - Season 1 - New Episode (Bravo)

29 de febrero

Couple to Throuple - Season 1 - New Episode (Peacock Original), Days of Our Lives - Season 59 - New Episode (Peacock Exclusive), L’il Stompers - Season 1 - All Episodes (Peacock Original), The Real Housewives of Miami - Season 6 - New Episode (Bravo), Resident Alien - Season 3 - New Episode (SYFY), The Traitors - Season 2 - New Episode (Peacock Original), The Traitors Postmortem - Season 2 - New Episode (Peacock Original)