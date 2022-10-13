En el Perú son varios smartphones que funcionan con eSIM; sin embargo, ha pasado tanto tiempo hasta que los iPhone 14 de Apple decidieron introducir esa tecnología para que recién se pueda activar en las compañías de telefonía del país.
Tanto Claro como Entel están actualizando su listado de celulares compatibles con este tipo de tecnología con la finalidad de evitar la fabricación de SIM Card o tarjetas. ¿Cuáles son todos los smartphones en los que puedes activarlos? Aquí te dejamos el listado.
LISTADO DE CELULARES ANDROID Y IPHONE DONDE PUEDE ACTIVAR eSIM
CLARO
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone SE 3 (2022)
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Huawei P40 Pro
ENTEL
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max