El gigante Disney no solo compró Fox para que regresen los personajes de Marvel Studios, sino que realmente deseaba expandir su catálogo de películas y series para su propia aplicación de stream. Conoce aquí los detalles de su llega a Perú y Latinoamérica.

Disney+ al momento de salir a la venta en los Estados Unidos costó US$6,99 por mes, cuota que promete brindar hasta cuatro dispositivos simultáneos por cuenta, todos ellos en resolución 4K. Ese monto es dos dólares menos que el plan básico de Netflix (US$8,99) y que solo permite un dispositivo en resolución SD.

El precio que plantea Disney es porque tiene en mente llegar hasta los 90 millones de subscriptores para el 2024, aunque Netflix actualmente tiene 158,3 millones de subscriptores.

En cuanto a su lanzamiento para Perú y el resto de América Latina, se planea que la aplicación esté disponible desde el 2021. Se trata de una fecha bastante lejana perola aplicación ha tenido un lanzamiento bastante óptimo en el resto de regiones del mundo, así que podría cambiar la fecha.

Disney compartió que adelantaban la llega a América Latina para el 2020.

101 Dalmatians

Adventures of the Gummi Bears

Agent Carter

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

American Dragon: Jake Long

Andi Mack

A.N.T. Farm

Ant-Man Shorts

Austin and Ally

Avengers Assemble

Avengers: Secret Wars (Shorts)

Best Friends Whenever

Big City Greens

Big City Greens (Shorts)

Big Hero 6: The Series

Big Hero 6: The Series (Shorts)

Billy Dilley’s Super Duper Subterranean Summer

Bizaardvark

Bonkers

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Brandy and Mr. Whiskers

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp

Bunk’d

Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Coop and Cami Ask the World

Coop and Cami Ask the World (Shorts)

Crash and Bernstein

Darkwing Duck

Descendants: Wicked World (Shorts)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes

Doc McStuffins

Dog Whisperer with Caesar Millan

Doug

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Drain the Oceans DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2017)

DuckTales Shorts Elena of Avalor (Shorts)

Even Stevens Fantastic Four (1994)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes

Fast Layne

Gargoyles

Girl Meets World

Goldie and Bear

Good Luck Charlie

Goof Troop

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls: Shorts

Great Migrations

Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)

Guardians of the Galaxy (Shorts)

Hannah Montana

Handy Manny

Henry Hungglemonster

Hercules

Hostile Planet

I Didn’t Do It

Imagination Movers

Inhumans

Iron Man (1994)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures

Jake and the Never Land Pirates

Jessie

JONAS

K.C. Undercover

Kickin’ It

Kim Possible

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Kirby Buckets

Lab Rats

Lab Rats: Elite Force

Legend of the Three Caballeros

Lego Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Shorts)

Lego Star Wars: All Stars Lego

Star Wars: Droid Tales

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises

Life Below Zero

Lilo and Stitch

Little Einsteins

Liv and Maddie

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

Lost Treasures of the Maya

Malcolm in the Middle

Marvel Rising: Initiation

Marvel’s Rocket and Groot

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Shorts)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures

Marvel Ultimate Comics

Mech X4

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Mickey Mouse (Shorts)

Mighty Ducks

Mighty Med

Miles from Tomorrowland

Milo Murphy’s Law

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

Muppet Babies Muppet Moments (Shorts)

My Friends Tigger and Pooh

One Strange Rock

Origins: The Journey of Humankind

Out of the Box

Phil of the Future

Phineas and Ferb

PJ Masks

Puppy Dog Pals

Quack Pack

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja

Raven’s Home

Recess

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Shake it Up

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West

Silver Surfer (1998)

Smart Guy

So Weird

Sofia the First

Sonny With a Chance

Soy Luna

Special Agent Oso

Spider-Man (1981)

Spider-Man (1994)

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends

Spider-Man Unlimited

Spider-Woman (1979)

Star vs the Forces of Evil

Star Wars Blips

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts)

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Rebels (Shorts)

Star Wars: Resistance

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Stuck in the Middle

Supercar Megabuild

Sydney to the Max

Take Two with Phineas and Ferb (Shorts)

Talespin

Tangled: The Series

Tangled: Short Cuts (Shorts)

Teachers Pet

That’s So Raven

The 7D

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

The Avengers: United They Stand

The Book of Once Upon a Time

The Book of Pooh

The Emperor’s New School

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Incredible Hulk

The Lion Guard

The Little Mermaid

The Muppets

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Replacements

The Simpsons

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

The Suite Life on Deck

Timon and Pumbaa

Tron: Uprising

Ultimate Spider-Man

Vampirina

Violetta

Walk the Prank

Wild Yellowstone

Wizards of Waverly Place