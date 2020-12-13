The Game Awards 2020 causó sensación en redes sociales la semana pasada. Lo bueno de este evento es que la tienda de juegos online Steam ofrece varios títulos con descuento. Aquí te dejamos una lista de los ganadores y que, además, podrás conseguirlo a un precio especial antes del 14 de diciembre.
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate ganó la categoría ‘Mejor videojuego de lucha’, superando a títulos como Street Fighter V: Champion Edition y One Punch Man. Steam ofrece MK11 con el 70% de descuento, es decir, a 38.70 soles.
Fall Guys ganó la categoría ‘Mejor soporte de comunidad’, pasando por encima de Apex Legends, Fortnite y Valorant. El precio de videojuego es 29.60 soles, por lo que ahorras 20%.
Among Us se llevó dos títulos: ‘Mejor videojuego para celulares’ y ‘Mejor multijugador’. Steam ofrece el juego con un 20% de descuento, por lo que pagarás 9.20 soles.
El mismo éxito tuvo Hades al ganar las categorías ‘Mejor videojuego de acción’ y ‘Mejor videojuego independiente. La tienda de juegos online Steam vende este juego a 36 soles, signficando un ahorro al usuario de 20%.
Para cerrar, No Man’s Sky se llevó el título de ‘Mejor juego en constante evolución’. Quienes accedan a Steam podrán conseguir este juego a mitad de precio, es decir, 66.97 soles.
Todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2020
Juego del año (GOTY)
- The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Mejor videojuego de acción
- Hades [GANADOR]
- DOOM Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Mejor videojuego de acción/aventura
- The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Mejor videojuego de rol
- Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Mejor videojuego de lucha
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [GANADOR]
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]
Mejor videojuego familiar
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons [GANADOR]
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mejor videojuego de simulación/estrategia
- Microsoft Flight Simulator [GANADOR]
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Mejor videojuego de deportivo o carreras
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 [GANADOR]
- DiRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
Mejor multijugador
- Among Us [GANADOR]
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Mejor narrativa
- The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Mejor dirección de juego
- The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
Mejor dirección de arte
- Ghost of Tsushima [GANADOR]
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor diseño sonoro
- The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
Mejor banda sonora
- Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]
- Hades
- Doom Eternal
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor interpretación (actor de voz)
- Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II [GANADORA]
- Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham, Hades
- Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Premio Mayor impacto social de un juego
- Tell Me Why [GANADOR]
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Through the Darkest of Times
Mejor juego en constante evolución
- No Man’s Sky [GANADOR]
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
Mejor videojuego independiente
- Hades [GANADOR]
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Mejor videojuego para celulares
- Among Us [GANADOR]
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Mejor soporte de comunidad
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [GANADOR]
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Mejor videojuego para dispositivos VR/AR
- Half-Life: Alyx [GANADOR]
- Dreams
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovación en accesibilidad
- The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- HyperDot
- Watch Dogs Legion
Mejor creador de contenidos
- Valkyrae [GANADORA]
- Alanah Pearce
- FaZe Nickmercs
- Jay Ann Lopez
- TimTheTatman
Mejor videojuego debutante
- Phasmophobia [GANADOR]
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
Mejor jugador de eSports
- Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su (League of Legends) [GANADOR]
- Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter (Call of Duty)
- Kim ‘Canyon”’Geon-bu (League of Legends)
- Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
- Matthieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut (CS:GO)
Mejor entrenador de eSports
- Danny ‘zonic’ Sorensen (CS:GO) [GANADOR]
- Dae-hee ‘Crusty’ Park (OWL)
- Fabian ‘Grabbz’ Lohmann (League of Legends)
- Lee ‘Zefa’ Jae-min (League of Legends)
- Raymond ‘rambo’ Lussier (Call of Duty)
Mejor evento de eSports
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
- BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
Mejor videojuego de eSports
- League of Legends [GANADOR]
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
Mejor comentarista de eSports
- Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere [GANADOR]
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
- James ‘Dash’ Patterson
- Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden
Mejor equipo de eSports
- G2 Esports (League of Legends) [GANADOR]
- DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Secret (Dota 2)