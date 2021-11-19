Black Friday se ha programado para el 26 de noviembre este año; no obstante, las plataformas de ventas digitales ya han dado inicio a las ofertas. En el caso de PlayStation, podrás encontrar los siguientes descuentos para PS4 y PS5.
Desde el viernes 19 de noviembre, podrás acceder hasta descuentos de 60% en los diferentes videojuegos de las consolas. Por ejemplo, FIFA 22 en PS4 tiene 40% descuento y baja su precio hasta los US$35.
En el caso del simulador de fútbol en PS5, cuenta con un precio de US$48. Otros lanzamientos de este año como Far Cry 6 baja hasta los US$40. Back 4 Blood (título de zombies que busca replicar la jugabilidad de Left4Dead) se puede adquirir por US$41,99.
Todas las ofertas de Black Friday en PlayStation.
Black Friday | Mejores ofertas en las consolas PS4 y PS5
- FIFA 22 (PS4)
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- NBA 2K22 (PS4 y PS5)
- Madden NFL 22 (PS4)
- Tales of Arise (PS4 y PS5)
- Deathloop
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles
- Resident Evil Village (PS4 y PS5)
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 y PS5)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS4 y PS5)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
- Aeon Must Die!
- AFL Evolution 2
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition
- Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition
- Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends – Octane Edition
- Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 y PS5)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate (PS4 y PS5)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
- Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’
- Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Black Desert – 11,500 Pearls
- Black Desert – 2,040 Pearls
- Black Desert – 3,200 Pearls
- Black Desert – 4,360 Pearls
- Black Desert – 6,600 Pearls
- Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
- Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
- Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4 y PS5
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4 y PS5
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4 y PS5
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition
- Collector’s Pack
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021
- Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS III
- DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS III – Season Pass
- DARK SOULS III : The Ringed City
- DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
- Deal of the Day Unlock
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Demon’s Souls
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Desperados III – Digital Deluxe
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Companion: Sir Lora the Squirrel
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- DOOM Eternal – Year One Pass
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Hugger Costume Pack
- Dungeons 2
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Embr
- F1 2021: Braking Point Content Pack
- F1 2021: Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- FAR CRY 6 Gold Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Farming Simulator 19
- Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS DOMINATOR 108 SL MAXI DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS TORION 1914 Dev Mule DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
- Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
- Fast Food Costume Pack
- FIFA 22 PS5
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 y PS5
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fortnite – Magma Masters Pack
- Fortnite – The Lars Pack
- Fruit Pirate Costume Pack
- Future Fashion Pack
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Hades
- Hell Let Loose
- Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- Icy Adventure Costume Pack
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Digital Standard Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION (PS4 y PS5)
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (PS4 y PS5)
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
- It Takes Two PS4 y PS5
- JETT: The Far Shore
- JUMP FORCE
- JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass
- JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass 2
- JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2022
- KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
- Knockout City Deluxe Upgrade
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Little Nightmares II (PS4 y PS5)
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Lost Judgment (PS4 y PS5)
- LUMINES REMASTERED
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4 y PS5
- Madden NFL 22 PS5
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Starter Pack
- Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4 y PS5)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 y PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor-Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
- MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition
- MLB The Show 21 (PS4)
- MLB The Show 21 (PS5)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
- MotoGP 19
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PS5
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
- NHL 22 PS4
- NHL 22 PS5
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
- Nightmare Pack
- Nioh
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- Nioh 2
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
- No Man’s Sky (PS4 y PS5)
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- OUTRIDERS (PS4 y PS5)
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
- Paladins Deluxe Edition
- Paladins Gold Edition
- Paladins Season Pass 2021
- Paladins Sky Whale Pack
- Paladins Starter Edition
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition
- Persona 5 Strikers
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
- Popstar Pack
- Port Royale 4
- Praetorians – HD Remaster
- Project CARS 3
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
- Psychonauts 2
- Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 3
- Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle (PS4 y PS5)
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Returnal
- Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 3
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
- Riders Republic Gold Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Riders Republic (PS4 y PS5)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Rocket League – Red Hot Bundle
- Rogue Company: Rogue Edition
- Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition
- Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 y PS5)
- Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
- SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021
- SMITE Season Pass 2021
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle
- Sniper Elite VR
- SnowRunner
- SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover
- SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand
- SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Upgrade
- STAR WARS: Squadrons
- Street Fighter V
- Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Street Fighter V – Season 5 Character Pass
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Street Power Football
- Stubs (1,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (67,500) for MLB The Show 21
- Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4 y PS5)
- Sugar Plum Pack
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (PS4 y PS5)
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack (PS4 y PS5)
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood CE Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 Discover University
- The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
- The Sims 4 Get Famous
- The Sims 4 Get to Work
- The Sims 4 Get Together
- The Sims 4 Island Living
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims 4 Seasons
- The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- The Surge 2
- The Surge 2 – Season Pass
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2022 Edition
- Train Sim World 2
- Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour – Boston Sprinter
- Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter
- Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour – Nahverkehr Dresden
- Tron Costume Pack
- Tropico 6 – El Prez Edition
- Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
- Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
- Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
- Warframe: Initiate Pack
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia
- Wolfenstei II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition (CUSA07377)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition (CUSA07378)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition (CUSA07379)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- World War Z: Aftermath
- WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4 y PS5)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
- WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
- WWZ: Aftermath – Explorer Weapons Pack
- WWZ: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons Pack
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 y PS5)
Ingresa al siguiente enlace para poder reclamar los juegos con descuentos. Recuerda que si tu perfil está registrado en otra región, las ofertas variarán. En el caso de Perú y Latinoamérica, suelen ser similares.
