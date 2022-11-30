Brazil Game Awards 2022 es toda una jornada de celebración para la industria de los videojuegos. Se premiará a los títulos más destacados de la industria internacional y se dedicará un espacio para los desarrollados en el país vecino.
El evento se ha programado para el 6 de diciembre y asistirán los medios especializados, críticos, productores de contenido y desarrolladores de todo América Latina.
Las nominaciones para Juego del Año incluyen títulos como Stray y God of War Ragnarök, mientras que el premio Juego Brasileño del Año celebra a los mejores títulos desarrollados en el país, incluido el elogiado Horizon Chase 2.
Las votaciones están a cargo de un jurado independiente que reúne a más de cien medios de comunicación, productores de contenido y críticos de videojuegos del mayor mercado de videojuegos en la región.
Todos los nominados en Brazil Game Awards 2022
Juego del año
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
Juego Brasileño del Año
- Dolmen (Massive Work Studio / Prime Matter)
- Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel (Pulsatrix Studios / Maximum Games)
- Hazel Sky (Coffee Addict Studio / Neon Doctrine)
- Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)
- No Place for Bravery (Glitch Factory / Ysbryd Games)
Juego más esperado - 2023
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Mejor juego original
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
- Tunic (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Mejor periférico/hardware
- Alloy Origins 65 (HyperX)
- GeForce RTX 4080 (NVIDIA)
- GeForce RTX 4090 (NVIDIA)
- Steam Deck (Valve Corporation)
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core (Microsoft)
Mejor juego de disparos
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Techland / Techland Publishing)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders / Funcom)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)
Mejor juego de acción y aventura
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)
- Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
Mejor juego de pelea
- DNF Duel (Arc System Works, Eighting y Neople / Nexon)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (CyberConnect2 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- MultiVersus (Player First Game / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- The King of Fighters XV (SNK Corporation)
Mejor juego de rol
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix / Nintendo)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink y Square Enix / Square Enix)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Mejor juego de carreras
- Dakar Desert Rally (Saber Porto Ltd. / Saber Interactive)
- F1 2022 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Grid Legends (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)
Mejor juego deportivo
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts)
- F1 2022 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
- OlliOlli World (Roll7 / Private Division)
Mejor juego de estrategia
- Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan y Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft)
- Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly / Sega y Feral Interactive)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink y Square Enix / Square Enix)
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / Sega)
Mejor juego familiar
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
- LEGO Star Wars: A Saga Skywalker (TT Games / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan y Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)
Mejor juego móvil
- Apex Legends Mobile (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Diablo Immortal (Blizzard Entertainment y NetEase / Blizzard Entertainment)
- Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)
- MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner / Nuverse)
- Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Level Infinite y Perfect World Entertainment)
Mejor multijugador
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- MultiVersus (Player First Game / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Mejor banda sonora
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders / Funcom)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Mejor estudio de desarrollo
- Asobo Studio
- FromSoftware
- Guerrilla Games
- Nintendo
- Santa Monica Studio
Mejor Publisher
- Activision Blizzard
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Devolver Digital
- Nintendo
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
Mejor juego independiente
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
- Tunic (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Mejor doblaje en portugués brasileño
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gotham Knights (Warner Bros. Games Montréal / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor equipo de esports en Brasil
- FURIA
- LOUD
- paiN Gaming
- Team Liquid
- Vivo Keyd Stars
Mejor jugador pro en Brasil
- Erick “Aspas” Santos (LOUD)
- Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo de Alcântara Sguario (Imperial Esports)
- Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi (LOUD)
- Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato (FURIA)
- Natália “daiki” Vilela (Team Liquid)
Mejor juego de esports
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Hidden Path Entertainment / Valve Corporation)
- Dota 2 (Valve Corporation)
- Free Fire (Garena)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
