Brazil Game Awards 2022 anuncia los videojuegos nominados a las 23 categorías. (Foto: BGA)

Brazil Game Awards 2022 es toda una jornada de celebración para la industria de los . Se premiará a los títulos más destacados de la industria internacional y se dedicará un espacio para los desarrollados en el país vecino.

El evento se ha programado para el 6 de diciembre y asistirán los medios especializados, críticos, productores de contenido y desarrolladores de todo América Latina.

Las nominaciones para Juego del Año incluyen títulos como Stray y God of War Ragnarök, mientras que el premio Juego Brasileño del Año celebra a los mejores títulos desarrollados en el país, incluido el elogiado Horizon Chase 2.

Las votaciones están a cargo de un jurado independiente que reúne a más de cien medios de comunicación, productores de contenido y críticos de videojuegos del mayor mercado de videojuegos en la región.

Todos los nominados en Brazil Game Awards 2022

Juego del año

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Juego Brasileño del Año

  • Dolmen (Massive Work Studio / Prime Matter)
  • Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel (Pulsatrix Studios / Maximum Games)
  • Hazel Sky (Coffee Addict Studio / Neon Doctrine)
  • Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)
  • No Place for Bravery (Glitch Factory / Ysbryd Games)

Juego más esperado - 2023

  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Mejor juego original

  • Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Tunic (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Mejor periférico/hardware

  • Alloy Origins 65 (HyperX)
  • GeForce RTX 4080 (NVIDIA)
  • GeForce RTX 4090 (NVIDIA)
  • Steam Deck (Valve Corporation)
  • Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core (Microsoft)

Mejor juego de disparos

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Techland / Techland Publishing)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders / Funcom)
  • Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)
  • Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor juego de pelea

  • DNF Duel (Arc System Works, Eighting y Neople / Nexon)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (CyberConnect2 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Game / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • The King of Fighters XV (SNK Corporation)

Mejor juego de rol

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix / Nintendo)
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo)
  • Triangle Strategy (Artdink y Square Enix / Square Enix)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Mejor juego de carreras

  • Dakar Desert Rally (Saber Porto Ltd. / Saber Interactive)
  • F1 2022 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Grid Legends (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
  • Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)

Mejor juego deportivo

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts)
  • F1 2022 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
  • NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
  • OlliOlli World (Roll7 / Private Division)

Mejor juego de estrategia

  • Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan y Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft)
  • Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly / Sega y Feral Interactive)
  • Triangle Strategy (Artdink y Square Enix / Square Enix)
  • Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / Sega)

Mejor juego familiar

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
  • LEGO Star Wars: A Saga Skywalker (TT Games / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan y Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)

Mejor juego móvil

  • Apex Legends Mobile (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
  • Diablo Immortal (Blizzard Entertainment y NetEase / Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)
  • MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner / Nuverse)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Level Infinite y Perfect World Entertainment)

Mejor multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Game / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)

Mejor banda sonora

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders / Funcom)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Mejor estudio de desarrollo

  • Asobo Studio
  • FromSoftware
  • Guerrilla Games
  • Nintendo
  • Santa Monica Studio

Mejor Publisher

  • Activision Blizzard
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Devolver Digital
  • Nintendo
  • Sony Interactive Entertainment

Mejor juego independiente

  • Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Tunic (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Mejor doblaje en portugués brasileño

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Gotham Knights (Warner Bros. Games Montréal / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mejor equipo de esports en Brasil

  • FURIA
  • LOUD
  • paiN Gaming
  • Team Liquid
  • Vivo Keyd Stars

Mejor jugador pro en Brasil

  • Erick “Aspas” Santos (LOUD)
  • Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo de Alcântara Sguario (Imperial Esports)
  • Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi (LOUD)
  • Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato (FURIA)
  • Natália “daiki” Vilela (Team Liquid)

Mejor juego de esports

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Hidden Path Entertainment / Valve Corporation)
  • Dota 2 (Valve Corporation)
  • Free Fire (Garena)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)


