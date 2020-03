It’s coming! ⏳ The Time Machine will be available 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 in #DragonBall Z: Kakarot through a patch. Travel back in time to replay your favorite story scenes or complete missed side quests! When/where will you go first? pic.twitter.com/7t55hV9GH1