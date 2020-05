THIS IS INSANE! 🔥 20+ Legendary @SNKPofficial are coming to #TwitchPrime this year!



Get started on May 26 with 7 free SNK Games! Play The King of Fighters 2002, Samurai Shodown II, Pulstar, and so much more! 👊🙏👑 pic.twitter.com/C6KdMUihSr