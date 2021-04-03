League of Legends: Wild Rift. (Foto: do you mockup)
En webs como se puede saber qué juegos son los más descargados en cada país y para cada sistema operativo. Esta vez hemos recopilado la lista de los juegos para más descargados de la semana en Estados Unidos. Algunos se pueden descargar gratis en .

Juegos gratis

  1. Bridge Race - SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
  2. Paper Fold - Good Job Games
  3. High Heels! - Zynga
  4. Among Us - InnerSloth LLC
  5. Soccer Super Star - Futbol - Real Free Soccer
  6. Roblox - Roblox Corporation
  7. Project Makeover - Magic Tavern, Inc.
  8. League of Legends: Wild Rift - Riot Games
  9. Mix and Drink - Ace Games Inc.
  10. - King
Among Us.
Juegos de pago

  1. - Mojang
  2. Heads Up! - Warner Bros.
  3. Bloons TD 6 - ninja kiwi
  4. Geometry Dash - RobTop Games AB
  5. Monopoly - Marmalade Game Studio
  6. Plague Inc. - Ndemic Creations
  7. - Rockstar Games
  8. Stardew Valley - Chucklefish Limited
  9. True Skate - True Axis
  10. Five Nights at Freddy’s - Clickteam, LLC
Minecraft.
Juegos de mayor recaudación

  1. Roblox - Roblox Corporation
  2. Clash of Clans - Free with In App Purchases
  3. Call of Duty: Mobile - Activision Publishing, Inc.
  4. - King
  5. DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE - BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
  6. Coin Master - Moon Active
  7. PUBG MOBILE 3RD ANNIVERSARY - Tencent Mobile International Limited
  8. Project Makeover - Magic Tavern, Inc.
  9. - Niantic, Inc.
  10. Homescapes - Playrix
Call of Duty: Mobile.
