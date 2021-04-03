En webs como App Annie se puede saber qué juegos son los más descargados en cada país y para cada sistema operativo. Esta vez hemos recopilado la lista de los juegos para iPhone más descargados de la semana en Estados Unidos. Algunos se pueden descargar gratis en App Store.
MÁS INFORMACIÓN: Juegos para iPhone más descargados de la semana del 22 al 28 de marzo
Juegos gratis
- Bridge Race - SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
- Paper Fold - Good Job Games
- High Heels! - Zynga
- Among Us - InnerSloth LLC
- Soccer Super Star - Futbol - Real Free Soccer
- Roblox - Roblox Corporation
- Project Makeover - Magic Tavern, Inc.
- League of Legends: Wild Rift - Riot Games
- Mix and Drink - Ace Games Inc.
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! - King
Juegos de pago
- Minecraft- Mojang
- Heads Up! - Warner Bros.
- Bloons TD 6 - ninja kiwi
- Geometry Dash - RobTop Games AB
- Monopoly - Marmalade Game Studio
- Plague Inc. - Ndemic Creations
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Rockstar Games
- Stardew Valley - Chucklefish Limited
- True Skate - True Axis
- Five Nights at Freddy’s - Clickteam, LLC
Juegos de mayor recaudación
- Roblox - Roblox Corporation
- Clash of Clans - Free with In App Purchases
- Call of Duty: Mobile - Activision Publishing, Inc.
- Candy Crush Saga - King
- DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE - BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
- Coin Master - Moon Active
- PUBG MOBILE 3RD ANNIVERSARY - Tencent Mobile International Limited
- Project Makeover - Magic Tavern, Inc.
- Pokémon GO - Niantic, Inc.
- Homescapes - Playrix