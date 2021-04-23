Los 10 videojuegos para Android más descargados de la semana. (Foto: Place.to)
Hoy te traemos la lista de los videojuegos para smartphones con sistema operativo Android más descargados de la semana en Estados Unidos según el sitio web , tanto gratis como de pago. Todos los juegos que aparecen en esta colección se pueden descargar a través de la .

Juegos gratis

  1. Bridge Race - Supersonic Studios LTD
  2. Pusher 3D - VOODOO
  3. War of Rafts: Crazy Sea Battle - CASUAL AZUR GAMES
  4. Animal Transform Race - Epic Race 3D - White Square Entertainment
  5. The Big Hit - Tolga Durman
  6. Paper Fold - Good Job Games
  7. High Heels! - Zynga
  8. - King
  9. Sword Play! Ninja Slice Runner 3D - CASUAL AZUR GAMES
  10. Attack on Giants - HOMA GAMES
Juegos de pago

  1. - Mojang
  2. Bloons TD 6 - ninja kiwi
  3. Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! - Marmalade Game Studio
  4. Geometry Dash - RobTop Games
  5. Stardew Valley - Chucklefish Limited
  6. Terraria - 505 Games Srl
  7. - Rockstar Games
  8. Five Nights at Freddy’s - USA LLC
  9. Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Raw Fury
  10. Ultimate Custom Night - Clickteam USA LLC
Juegos de mayor recaudación

  1. Coin Master - Moon Active
  2. - King
  3. Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars - IGG.COM
  4. Roblox - Roblox Corporation
  5. - GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED
  6. Clash of Clans - Supercell
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile - Tokyo Escape - Activision Publishing, Inc.
  8. State of Survival: The Walking Dead Collaboration - KingsGroup Holdings
  9. PUBG MOBILE HUNDRED RHYTHMS - Tencent Games
  10. - Niantic, Inc.
