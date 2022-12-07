Sony Interactive Entertainment anunció que los propietarios de las consolas PS5 y PS4 tendrán acceso gratis a la plataforma de suscripción PlayStation Plus del 10 al 11 de diciembre.
Los jugadores que quieran participar en la promoción necesitarán una conexión a Internet y una cuenta de PlayStation Network, algo que de seguro ya tienes en tus registros si eres de los que guardan sus juegos favoritos en la memoria y comparten sus trofeos en redes.
Recuerda que los juegos gratis de PlayStation Plus para diciembre estuvieron disponible para que los suscriptores los reclamaran desde el pasado 6 de diciembre. Los suscriptores ahora pueden agregar Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4), Biomutant (PS5/PS4) y Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition (PS5/PS4) a sus bibliotecas.
La actualización del catálogo de juegos de diciembre para los miembros de PlayStation Plus Extra y Premium se anunciará a finales de este mes.
Sony confirmó en noviembre que el número de suscriptores de PlayStation Plus se había reducido en casi dos millones desde que el servicio se renovó a principios de junio. Veamos si esta oferta temporal atraerá a más jugadores para PS Plus.
THE GAME AWARDS 2022 | Nominados a mejor juego del año
Premio al juego del año
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Mejor juego de acción
- Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Mejor juego de aventura y acción
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Mejor juego de rol (RPG)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- Live a Live (Square Enix / Nintendo)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo / TPCI)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink / Square Enix)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Mejor juego de lucha o pelea
- DNF Duel (Arc System Works / EIGHTING / NEOPLE / NEXON)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd / Bandai Namco)
- The King of Fighters XV (SNK / Plaion)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
Mejor juego de estrategia o simulador
- Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)
- Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly / Sega)
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / Sega)
- Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive)
Mejor juego familiar
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales / WB Games)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción
- F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
- OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
Mejor dirección de juego
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
Mejor guión o narrativa
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Mejor dirección artística
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
Mejor música
- Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
- Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Mejor interpretación o actuación
- Ashly Burch como Aloy en Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney como Amicia en A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge como Kratos en God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage como Marcel en Immortality
- Sunny Suljic como Atreus en God of War Ragnarök
Mejor juego independiente
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Mejor juego móvil
- Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum / Respawn / EA)
- Diablo Immortal (Blizzard / NetEase)
- Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
- MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse)
- Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)
Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Among Us VR (Schell Games / InnerSloth)
- BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
- Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
Mejor multijugador
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Juego más esperado o anticipado
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / WB Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Escucha Dale Play en Spotify. Sigue el programa todos los lunes en nuestras plataformas de audio disponibles.