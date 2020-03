Beta Marill:



In Gold & Silver's 1997 demo, Marill was a pink Water-type who didn't evolve -- Azumarill didn't exist yet. That's right, before he was Pikablu... he was Pinkachu.



1. Demo sprite recreation by @RacieBeep

2. 1997 demo sprite, 1999 final sprite

3. 1999's final design pic.twitter.com/kn2GGQDYQ7