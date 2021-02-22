¡PS5 con todo! Juegos de PS4 que ahora mismo tienen un mejor rendimiento en la PlayStation 5

La PS5 puede reproducir los juegos de PlayStation 4, pero no todos los títulos se ven igual en la nueva consola de Sony. La PS5 cuenta con algunas características de hardware impresionantes, como un SSD que mejora los tiempos de carga y el trazado de rayos para obtener detalles visuales increíbles, por lo que será mejor echar un vistazo a lo que opina la comunidad de PlayStation sobre cuáles son los mejores títulos de PS4 para la máquina de nueva generación.
Tengamos en cuenta que varios juegos de PS4 obtuvieron una buena actualización cuando se lanzó la PS4 Pro con su función de Modo Boost. La PS5 va un paso más allá con su capacidad Game Boost, que mejora automáticamente las velocidades de carga y proporcionará cuadros mejores y más estables.
Un foro de ResetEra se tomó el trabajo de probar cada juego de PS4 compatible con versiones anteriores y ha registrado su rendimiento. Los títulos que no alcanzan su velocidad de cuadros objetivo en PS4 se mejorarán automáticamente en PS5. Incluso si no pueden lograr constantemente una velocidad de fotogramas bloqueada de 60 FPS, la PS5 aún puede ayudarlos a verse lo mejor posible.
Aquí compartimos la lista de juegos de PS4 con framerates desbloqueados que apuntan a 30 FPS y que funcionan mejor en PS5.
- Agony
- Bladestorm Nightmare
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- The Crew
- Dead Alliance
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons III
- Dynasty Warriors Online Z
- Emily Wants to Play
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
- Generation Zero
- Get Even
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Hand of Fate 2
- Jump Force
- Left Alive
- LEGO Worlds
- Mini Motor Racing X
- Monster Hunter Frontier Z
- Mutant: Year Zero – Road to Eden
- MXGP 2
- MXGP Pro
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- The Outer Worlds
- Port Royale 4
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Rise of the Kasai
- Skyforge
- Space Hulk: Deathwing
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Syberia 3
- Thief Simulator
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- War Thunder
Juegos que alzan los 60 FPS:
- Aaero
- Air Conflict: Secret Wars Ultimate
- Ashes Cricket
- Atelier Firis
- Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom
- ATV Drift and Tricks
- The Awesome Adventures of Cpt. Spirit
- Birthdays: The Beginning
- Blair Witch
- Blast Zone! Tournament
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IV
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Construction Simulator 2: Console Edition
- Cricket 2019
- Cuisine Royale
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters
- Dead Rising 2
- Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Dragon Quest Heroes
- Dreadnought
- The Dwarves
- Elite Dangerous
- Enter the Gungeon
- EVERSPACE
- F1 2016
- F1 2017
- F1 2018
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 19
- Fate/EXTELLA LINK
- Feather
- Figureheads
- The Fisherman: Fishing Planet
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal
- Golem Gates
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Hawken
- Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing I, II, and III
- Katana Kami
- Kingdoms of Amular: Re-reckoning
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO Dimensions
- Life is Strange 2
- Madden NFL 16
- Malicious Fallen
- Marooners
- Mekazoo
- Minecraft
- MLB the Show 17 & 18
- Moe Moe WWII 3
- Moto GP 17 & 20
- Motorcycle Club
- Mud Runner: A Spintires Games
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Nexomon: Extinction
- NHL 17
- OVERPASS
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Poi
- Pool Nation
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Risen 3: Titan Lords Enhanced Edition
- Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada
- Snake Pass
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Strange Brigade
- Subaeria
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment
- Table Top Racing: World Tour
- Tacoma
- Tannenberg
- Team Sonic Racing
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5
- Torchlight II
- The Town of Light
- Verdun
- Warriors All-Stars
- Warriors Orochi 3/4 Ultimate
- We Are the Dwarves
- WRC 6
- WWE 2K16, 2K17
- Xenon Racer
