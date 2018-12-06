The Game Awards 2018 | EN VIVO | Sigue aquí la premiación más importante del mundo de los videojuegos

The Game Awards 2018 es la premiación más parecida a los Oscar en el mundo de los videojuegos. Mira la transmisión EN VIVO del evento.

The game awards
The Game Awards 2018

Videojuegos
The Game Awards | Videojuegos nominados al mejor título del año

Videojuegos
The Game Awards | Videojuegos nominados al mejor título del año

Videojuegos
The Game Awards | Videojuegos nominados al mejor título del año

Videojuegos
The Game Awards | Videojuegos nominados al mejor título del año

Videojuegos
The Game Awards | Videojuegos nominados al mejor título del año

Videojuegos
The Game Awards | Videojuegos nominados al mejor título del año

Redacción Depor

The Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards 2018 es el evento más importante para los amantes de los videojuegos. Por esta razón, Depor Play comparte la transmisión EN VIVO del importante evento que se celebra en el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, Estados Unidos.

Ten en cuenta que The Game Awards 2018 puede ser seguido desde 40 plataformas, entre las que destacan YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Mixer, Steam TV, PlayStation 4 y Xbox Live.

Compartimos la lista de los títulos nominados al ' Juego del año':

- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Horarios del The Game Awards 2018

Los Ángeles 5:30 p.m.
New York, 8:30 p.m.
Perú, 8:30 p.m.
Ciudad de México 7:30 p.m.
España, 02:30 a.m. (7 de diciembre)
Argentina, 10:30 p.m.

Mejor juego como servicio

  • Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Mejor dirección
  • A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)
  • Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Mejor narrativa
  • Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
  • Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Mejor dirección de arte
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
  • Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • Return of Obra Din (3909 LLC)
Mejor banda sonora
  • Celeste (Lena Raine)
  • God of War (Bear McCreary)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (John Paesano)
  • Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)
  • Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson)
Mejor diseño sonoro
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch Studios / Activision)
  • Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Mejor interpretación
  • Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
  • Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
Juegos que más impactaron
  • 1-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
  • The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)
Mejor juego indie
  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
  • Into the Breach (Subset Games)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
  • The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
Mejor juego para móviles
  • Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • PUBG MOBILE (Lightspeed and Quantum / Tencent Games)
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)
Mejor juego de AR/VR
  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / SIE)
  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
  • Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)
  • Moss (Polyarc Games)
  • Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)
Mejor juego de acción
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
  • Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
  • Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
  • Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)
Mejor RPG
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Square Enix)
  • Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5 / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
  • Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)
Mejor juego de lucha
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
  • Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
  • Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)
Mejor juego para familias
  • Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
  • Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team 17)
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
  • Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)
Mejor juego de estrategia
  • BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)
  • Frostpunk (11 bit studios)
  • Into the Breach (Subset Games)
  • The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)
Mejor juego de deporte o conducción
  • FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
  • Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
  • Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
  • NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)
Mejor juego multijugador
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Sea of Thieves

