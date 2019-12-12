The Game Awards 2019: nominados y ganadores EN VIVO, sigue las premiaciones en tiempo real por YouTube y Twitch. (Foto: TGA)
The Game Awards 2019 es un evento que premia lo mejor de la industria de los videojuegos en el año. A su vez, se le abre espacio a los eSports, personalidades, y demás involucrados.

Como en ediciones pasadas, también se compartirán importantes anuncios de juegos y contenido extra para el 2020. En esta nota iremos destacando a los ganadores EN VIVO.

NOMINADOS Y GANADORES DE THE GAME AWARDS 2019

►Videojuego del año

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Death Stranding
  • Control
  • The Outer Worlds

►Mejor juego activo

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

►Mejor dirección

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

►Mejor narrativa

  • GANADOR: Disco Elysium
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • The Outer Worlds

►Mejor dirección artística

  • GANADOR: Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

►Mejor apoyo de la comunidad

  • GANADOR: Destiny 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

►Mejor juego de rol

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

Mejor juego de acción

  • GANADOR: Devil May Cry 5
  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

►Mejor juego de acción/aventuras

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

►Mejor juego de carreras/deporte

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

►Mejor juego independiente

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana ZERO
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

►Mejor juego de estrategia

  • GANADOR: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

►Mejor juego familiar

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

►Mejor juego de lucha

  • GANADOR: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Showdown

►Mejor debut de juego indie

  • ZA/UM por Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio por Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment por My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital por Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit por Slay the Spire
  • House House por Untitled Goose Game

►Mejor creador de contenido

  • GANADOR: Michael 'shroud’ Grzesiek
  • Ben ‘Dr.Lupo’ Lupo
  • Jack 'CouRage’ Dunlop
  • Soleil ‘EwOk’ Wheele
  • David 'TheGregf’ Canovas Martínez

►Mejor diseño sonoro

  • GANADOR: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

►Mejor juego de realidad virtual / realidad aumentada

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe

►Mejor juego para móviles

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • GRINDSTONE
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf?

►Mejor banda sonora

  • GANADOR: Death Stranding
  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

►Mejor actuación de voz

  • Ashly Burch / Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope / Control
  • Laura Bailey / Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen / Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta / Control
  • Norman Reedus / Death Stranding

►Mejor juego eSport

  • CS:GO
  • Dota 2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

►Mejor jugador de eSports

  • GANADOR: Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf - Fortnite
  • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-Hyeok - League of Legends
  • Luka 'PerkZ’ Perković - League of Legends
  • Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev - Counter Strike
  • Jay 'Sinatraa’ Won - Overwatch

Mejor equipo de eSports

  • GANADOR: G2 Esports (LOL)
  • Astralis (CS:GO)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • Team Liquid (CS:GO)

►Mejor evento de eSports

  • GANADOR: League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • The International 2019

►Mejor coach de eSports

  • GANADOR: Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)
  • Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag(Team Liquid, CS:GO)
  • Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
  • Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann(G2 Esports, LOL)
  • Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
  • Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz(OG, DOTA2)

►Mejor host de eSports

  • GANADOR: Eefje 'Sjokz’ Depoortere
  • Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
  • Paul 'Redeye’ Chaloner
  • Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
  • Duan 'Candice’ Yu-Shuang

