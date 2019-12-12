The Game Awards 2019 es un evento que premia lo mejor de la industria de los videojuegos en el año. A su vez, se le abre espacio a los eSports, personalidades, y demás involucrados.
Como en ediciones pasadas, también se compartirán importantes anuncios de juegos y contenido extra para el 2020. En esta nota iremos destacando a los ganadores EN VIVO.
NOMINADOS Y GANADORES DE THE GAME AWARDS 2019
►Videojuego del año
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Resident Evil 2 Remake
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Death Stranding
- Control
- The Outer Worlds
►Mejor juego activo
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
►Mejor dirección
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
►Mejor narrativa
- GANADOR: Disco Elysium
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- The Outer Worlds
►Mejor dirección artística
- GANADOR: Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
►Mejor apoyo de la comunidad
- GANADOR: Destiny 2
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
►Mejor juego de rol
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
►Mejor juego de acción
- GANADOR: Devil May Cry 5
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
►Mejor juego de acción/aventuras
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
►Mejor juego de carreras/deporte
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
►Mejor juego independiente
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
►Mejor juego de estrategia
- GANADOR: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
►Mejor juego familiar
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
►Mejor juego de lucha
- GANADOR: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
►Mejor debut de juego indie
- ZA/UM por Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio por Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment por My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital por Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit por Slay the Spire
- House House por Untitled Goose Game
►Mejor creador de contenido
- GANADOR: Michael 'shroud’ Grzesiek
- Ben ‘Dr.Lupo’ Lupo
- Jack 'CouRage’ Dunlop
- Soleil ‘EwOk’ Wheele
- David 'TheGregf’ Canovas Martínez
►Mejor diseño sonoro
- GANADOR: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
►Mejor juego de realidad virtual / realidad aumentada
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
►Mejor juego para móviles
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- GRINDSTONE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
►Mejor banda sonora
- GANADOR: Death Stranding
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
►Mejor actuación de voz
- Ashly Burch / Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope / Control
- Laura Bailey / Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen / Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta / Control
- Norman Reedus / Death Stranding
►Mejor juego eSport
- CS:GO
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
►Mejor jugador de eSports
- GANADOR: Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf - Fortnite
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-Hyeok - League of Legends
- Luka 'PerkZ’ Perković - League of Legends
- Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev - Counter Strike
- Jay 'Sinatraa’ Won - Overwatch
►Mejor equipo de eSports
- GANADOR: G2 Esports (LOL)
- Astralis (CS:GO)
- OG (Dota 2)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- Team Liquid (CS:GO)
►Mejor evento de eSports
- GANADOR: League of Legends World Championship 2019
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- The International 2019
►Mejor coach de eSports
- GANADOR: Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)
- Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag(Team Liquid, CS:GO)
- Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
- Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann(G2 Esports, LOL)
- Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
- Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz(OG, DOTA2)
►Mejor host de eSports
- GANADOR: Eefje 'Sjokz’ Depoortere
- Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
- Paul 'Redeye’ Chaloner
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Duan 'Candice’ Yu-Shuang