El día llegó. Este jueves 10 de diciembre se llevará a cabo de manera virtual The Game Awards 2020, evento en el que se premia a los mejores videojuegos del año. Además de la acostumbrada entrega de galardones, habrán estrenos mundiales, presentaciones en vivo y se espera la presencia de varias celebridades como Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, Tom Holland y más invitados.
Los juegos que se han confirmado para The Game Awards 2020
Además de la presencia de algunos famosos, se ha confirmado que The Game Awards 2020 contará con doce nuevos juegos que no se habían visto hasta ahora. Asimismo, se darán novedades de algunos títulos como Dragon Age 4, Fall Guys, Among Us, Warhammer 40.000 Darktide, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War o It Takes Two, el nuevo juego de Josef Fares.
Cuándo y a qué hora ver The Game Awards 2020
El evento durará dos horas y media y tendrá lugar este miércoles 10 de diciembre. Dependiendo de dónde te encuentres, el día y la hora podrían variar:
- España (Península y Baleares): 11 de diciembre a las 01:00 horas
- España (Islas Canarias): 11 de diciembre a las 00:00 horas
- Argentina: 10 de diciembre a las 20:00 horas
- Bolivia: 10 de diciembre a 19:00 las horas
- Brasil: 10 de diciembre a las 20:00 horas
- Chile: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Colombia: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas
- Costa Rica: 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
- Cuba: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Ecuador: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas
- El Salvador: 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
- Estados Unidos (Washington D.C.): 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Guatemala: 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
- Honduras: 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
- México: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas
- Nicaragua: 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
- Panamá: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas
- Paraguay: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Perú: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas
- Puerto Rico: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- República Dominicana: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Uruguay: 10 de diciembre a las 20:00 horas
- Venezuela: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Estados Unidos (PT): 10 de diciembre a las 16:00 horas
Cómo ver online y en directo The Game Awards 2020
Tendremos disponibles varias plataformas para ver el evento. En YouTube se puede encontrar un recordatorio para que no te pierdas la transmisión en vivo. También se podrá ver en Twitch. Por otra parte, podrás seguir todas las incidencias aquí en DEPOR.
[Aquí colocaremos la transmisión en vivo cuando empiece el 10 de diciembre]
Nominados en The Game Awards 2020
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO
- Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
MEJOR RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
- Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
- Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa
- Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II
- Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
- Naadji Jeter como el Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
- NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)
- DiRT 5 (Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
- One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)
- Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)
MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES
- Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)
JUEGOS DE IMPACTO
- If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)
- Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Roki (Polygon Treehouse)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
MEJOR SOPORTE PARA LA COMUNIDAD
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)
MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj /SIE)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (skybound Interactive)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORT
- Fortnite (Epic)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activistion)
MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
- Damwon Gaming
- San Francisco Shock
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- Team Secret
MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
- Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS
- Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO
- Alanah Pearce
- Nick Mercs
- TimtheTatmaan
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Valkyrae