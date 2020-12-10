Hoy será un día importante para la industria de los videojuegos. The Game Awards, algo así como los Oscar de los videojuegos, se celebrará esta tarde, por lo que las grandes marcas -como Nintendo- tienen algo preparado para sorprender a los espectadores.
A través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter, Nintendo anunció que el cuarto peleador del segundo Fighter Pass de Super Smash Bros. Ultimate será revelado durante The Game Awards. No hay nada seguro sobre la identidad del personaje. Recordemos que el año pasado se anunció a Joker, por lo que sería de esperar algo que rivalice o incluso supere.
Así que no te pierdas nada sobre las novedades de Nintendo en The Game Awards 2020. El evento empezará a las 7:00 p.m. (hora peruana) y tendrá todo tipo de sorpresas. Te dejamos la lista de juegos nominados en el importante certamen.
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO
- Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
MEJOR RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
- Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
- Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa
- Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II
- Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
- Naadji Jeter como el Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
- NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)
- DiRT 5 (Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
- One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)
- Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)
MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES
- Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)
JUEGOS DE IMPACTO
- If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)
- Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Roki (Polygon Treehouse)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
MEJOR SOPORTE PARA LA COMUNIDAD
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)
MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj /SIE)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (skybound Interactive)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORT
- Fortnite (Epic)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activistion)
MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
- Damwon Gaming
- San Francisco Shock
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- Team Secret
MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
- Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS
- Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO
- Alanah Pearce
- Nick Mercs
- TimtheTatmaan
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Valkyrae