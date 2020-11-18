Una vez más Sony se podría llevar el GOTY o el premio a mejor juego del año en el evento The Game Awards 2020. Conoce los juegos que luchan cara a cara para GOTY este año, The Last of Us 2 es el gran favorito.
Los nominados este año a juego del año son Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Last of Us: Part II, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Ghost of Tsushima y Hades. Cualquiera se puede llevar el premio ya que es a votaciones pero normalmente aquel que tiene una mayoría de nominación se termina llevando el premio gordo.
TLOU 2 también ha sido nominado a mejor dirección de arte, dirección de juego, mejor banda sonora, mejor narrativa, mejor actuación, mejor diseño de audio, mejor juego de acción/aventura y innovación en accesibilidad.
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO
- Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
MEJOR RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
- Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
- Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa
- Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II
- Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
- Naadji Jeter como el Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
- NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)
- DiRT 5 (Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
- One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)
- Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)
MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES
- Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)
JUEGOS DE IMPACTO
- If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)
- Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Roki (Polygon Treehouse)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
MEJOR SOPORTE PARA LA COMUNIDAD
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)
MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj /SIE)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (skybound Interactive)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORT
- Fortnite (Epic)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activistion)
MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
- Damwon Gaming
- San Francisco Shock
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- Team Secret
MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
- Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS
- Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO
- Alanah Pearce
- Nick Mercs
- TimtheTatmaan
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Valkyrae