The Game Awards ya es reconocido como los ‘Oscar’ de los videojuegos. Los mejores títulos de las diferentes consolas (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC y Nintendo Switch) reciben premios en esta gala.
El 10 de diciembre, se llevará a cabo este evento de forma online con presencia mínima de público y personal. Uno de los que sí han anunciado su participación es Tom Holland, el actor que le da vida a Peter Parker en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel.
Recordemos que hace unos meses atrás se confirmó que el actor le dará vida a Nathan Drake en la cinta de Uncharted. Se trata de una adaptación de los videojuegos a la pantalla grande.
El mismo evento, The Game Awards 2020, anunció que Holland se encargará de la presentación de uno de los premios. Este comunicado llega de la mano de la imagen del actor con su interpretación de Nathan Drake.
¿Crees que se presentará el primer tráiler de cinta? Por lo pronto, el rodaje está en una etapa muy temprana, pero no se descarta que llegue material anticipado. The Game Awards no solo presenta a los ganadores de las diferentes categorías sino también avances de los nuevos juegos que llegarán en el año siguiente.
Nominados en The Game Awards 2020
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO
- Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
MEJOR RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
- Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
- Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa
- Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II
- Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
- Naadji Jeter como el Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
- NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)
- DiRT 5 (Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
- One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)
- Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)
MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES
- Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)
JUEGOS DE IMPACTO
- If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)
- Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Roki (Polygon Treehouse)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
MEJOR SOPORTE PARA LA COMUNIDAD
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)
MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj /SIE)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (skybound Interactive)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORT
- Fortnite (Epic)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activistion)
MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
- Damwon Gaming
- San Francisco Shock
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- Team Secret
MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
- Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS
- Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO
- Alanah Pearce
- Nick Mercs
- TimtheTatmaan
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Valkyrae