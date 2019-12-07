La industria de los videojuegos está en su mejor momento. En solo días se termina la década y Metacritic ha comenzado a destacar las mejores producciones de la historia que han pasado por su web, incluyendo los juegos.

Nintendo es quien domina en las primeras posiciones, pero PlayStation es la empresa que cuenta con más juegos en la lista. Puedes revisar el top 50 en el siguiente enlace.

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii, 2010) - 97

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, 2017) - 97

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4, 2018) - 97

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4, 2014) - 97

Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, 2017) - 97

Mass Effect 2 (Xbox 360, 2010) - 96

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Xbox 360, 2011) - 96

The Last of Us (PlayStation 3, 2013) - 95

The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation 4, 2014) - 95

Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, 2010) - 95

Portal 2 (Xbox 360, 2011) - 95

God of War (PlayStation 4, 2018) - 94

Batman: Arkham City (Xbox 360, 2011) - 94

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS, 2011) - 94

BioShock Infinite (PC, 2013) - 94

Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (Xbox 360, 2010) - 93

Divinity: Original Sin II (PC, 2017) - 93

Super Mario 3D World (Wii U, 2013) - 93

Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (PC, 2010) - 93

Persona 4 Golden (PlayStation Vita, 2012) - 93

Persona 5 (PlayStation 4, 2017) - 93

Mass Effect 3 (Xbox 360, 2012) - 93

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, 2015) 93

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii, 2011) - 93

Rock Band 3 (Xbox 360, 2010) - 93

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4, 2016) - 93

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch, 2018) - 93

INSIDE (Xbox One, 2016) - 93

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, 2018) - 92

God of War III (PlayStation 3, 2010) - 92

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (PS3, 2011) - 92

Bloodborne (PlayStation 4, 2015) - 92

Celeste (Switch, 2018) - 92

Super Street Fighter IV (PlayStation 3, 2010) - 92

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PlayStation 4, 2015) - 92

Undertale (PC, 2015) - 92

Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS, 2013) - 92

Divinity Original Sin II Definitive Edition (PS4, 2018) 92

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Wii U, 2014) - 92

Journey (PlayStation 3, 2012) - 92

Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 2012) - 92

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, 2017) - 92

ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection (PS3, 2011) 92

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine (PC, 2016) 92

LittleBigPlanet 2 (PlayStation 3, 2011) - 91

Overwatch (PC, 2016) - 91

Bayonetta 2 (Wii U, 2014) - 91

Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, 2016) - 91

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PC, 2019) - 91