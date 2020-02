After some updates, looks likely (but not certain) the following fighters are no longer in the UFC:



Daniel Spitz

Darko Stosic

Hector Aldana

Luke Jumeau

Ben Saunders :(

Salim Touahri

Martin Bravo

Brandon Davis

Polo Reyes

Carlos Huachin

Brad Katona

Grigory Popov

Lucie Pudilova