1 de 20
1. Robert Lewandowski (Polonia) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)
AFP
1. Robert Lewandowski (Polonia) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)

1. Robert Lewandowski (Polonia) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)

2 de 20
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) / Barcelona. (Foto: AFP)
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) / Barcelona. (Foto: AFP)

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) / Barcelona. (Foto: AFP)

3 de 20
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) / Juventus. (Foto: AFP)
AFP
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) / Juventus. (Foto: AFP)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) / Juventus. (Foto: AFP)

4 de 20
4. Kevin De Bruyne (Bélgica) / Manchester City. (Foto: AFP)
4. Kevin De Bruyne (Bélgica) / Manchester City. (Foto: AFP)

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Bélgica) / Manchester City. (Foto: AFP)

5 de 20
5. Sadio Mané (Senegal) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)
5. Sadio Mané (Senegal) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)

5. Sadio Mané (Senegal) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)

6 de 20
6. Erling Braut Haaland (Noruega) / Borussia Dortmund. (Foto: EFE)
EFE
6. Erling Braut Haaland (Noruega) / Borussia Dortmund. (Foto: EFE)

6. Erling Braut Haaland (Noruega) / Borussia Dortmund. (Foto: EFE)

7 de 20
7. Kylian Mbappé (Francia) / PSG. (Foto: AFP)
7. Kylian Mbappé (Francia) / PSG. (Foto: AFP)

7. Kylian Mbappé (Francia) / PSG. (Foto: AFP)

8 de 20
8. Mohamed Salah (Egipto) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)
8. Mohamed Salah (Egipto) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)

8. Mohamed Salah (Egipto) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)

9 de 20
9. Neymar (Brasil) / PSG. (Foto: AFP)
9. Neymar (Brasil) / PSG. (Foto: AFP)

9. Neymar (Brasil) / PSG. (Foto: AFP)

10 de 20
10. Virgil van Dijk (Países Bajos) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)
10. Virgil van Dijk (Países Bajos) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)

10. Virgil van Dijk (Países Bajos) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)

11 de 20
11. Joshua Kimmich (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)
11. Joshua Kimmich (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)

11. Joshua Kimmich (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)

12 de 20
12. Karim Benzema (Francia) / Real Madrid. (Foto: AFP)
12. Karim Benzema (Francia) / Real Madrid. (Foto: AFP)

12. Karim Benzema (Francia) / Real Madrid. (Foto: AFP)

13 de 20
13. Sergio Ramos (España) / Real Madrid. (Foto: AFP)
13. Sergio Ramos (España) / Real Madrid. (Foto: AFP)

13. Sergio Ramos (España) / Real Madrid. (Foto: AFP)

14 de 20
14. Thomas Müller (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: EFE)
14. Thomas Müller (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: EFE)

14. Thomas Müller (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: EFE)

15 de 20
15. Manuel Neuer (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)
AFP
15. Manuel Neuer (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)

15. Manuel Neuer (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)

16 de 20
16. Serge Gnabry (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)
16. Serge Gnabry (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)

16. Serge Gnabry (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)

17 de 20
17. Thiago Alcântara (España) / Bayern Múnich - Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)
AFP
17. Thiago Alcântara (España) / Bayern Múnich - Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)

17. Thiago Alcântara (España) / Bayern Múnich - Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)

18 de 20
18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Inglaterra) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)
18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Inglaterra) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)

18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Inglaterra) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)

19 de 20
19. Romelu Lukaku (Bélgica) / Inter. (Foto: AFP)
AFP
19. Romelu Lukaku (Bélgica) / Inter. (Foto: AFP)

19. Romelu Lukaku (Bélgica) / Inter. (Foto: AFP)

20 de 20
20. Harry Kane (Inglaterra) / Tottenham. (Foto: AFP)
20. Harry Kane (Inglaterra) / Tottenham. (Foto: AFP)

20. Harry Kane (Inglaterra) / Tottenham. (Foto: AFP)


TAGS RELACIONADOS

NO TE PIERDAS

Contenido de Mag.

No te pierdas