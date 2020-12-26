1 de 20
1. Robert Lewandowski (Polonia) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)
AFP
2 de 20
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) / Barcelona. (Foto: AFP)
3 de 20
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) / Juventus. (Foto: AFP)
AFP
4 de 20
4. Kevin De Bruyne (Bélgica) / Manchester City. (Foto: AFP)
5 de 20
5. Sadio Mané (Senegal) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)
6 de 20
6. Erling Braut Haaland (Noruega) / Borussia Dortmund. (Foto: EFE)
EFE
7 de 20
7. Kylian Mbappé (Francia) / PSG. (Foto: AFP)
8 de 20
8. Mohamed Salah (Egipto) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)
9 de 20
9. Neymar (Brasil) / PSG. (Foto: AFP)
10 de 20
10. Virgil van Dijk (Países Bajos) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)
11 de 20
11. Joshua Kimmich (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)
12 de 20
12. Karim Benzema (Francia) / Real Madrid. (Foto: AFP)
13 de 20
13. Sergio Ramos (España) / Real Madrid. (Foto: AFP)
14 de 20
14. Thomas Müller (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: EFE)
15 de 20
15. Manuel Neuer (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)
AFP
16 de 20
16. Serge Gnabry (Alemania) / Bayern Múnich. (Foto: AFP)
17 de 20
17. Thiago Alcântara (España) / Bayern Múnich - Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)
AFP
18 de 20
18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Inglaterra) / Liverpool. (Foto: AFP)
19 de 20
19. Romelu Lukaku (Bélgica) / Inter. (Foto: AFP)
AFP
20 de 20
20. Harry Kane (Inglaterra) / Tottenham. (Foto: AFP)
