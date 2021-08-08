Los futbolistas con un solo club en sus carreras.
Carles Puyol - FC Barcelona. (Getty Images)
Sergio Busquets ha jugado siempre en el Barcelona. (Getty Images)
'Lolo' Fernández - Universitario de Deportes. (Internet)
Thomas Mueller nunca se ha movido del Bayern Munich. (Getty)
Ryan Giggs - Manchester United. (Foto: Getty Images)
Paolo Maldini - AC Milan. (AFP)
Francesco Totti - AS Roma. (Getty Images)
Manolo Sanchís - Real Madrid. (Foto: Mundodeportivo)
Alejandro Villanueva - Alianza Lima. (Internet)
Bruno Soriano - Villareal (GEC)
Matthew Le Tissier - Southampton. (GEC)
Mario Gaspar - Villarreal. (GEC)
Ricardo Bochini - Independiente. (GEC)
NO TE PIERDAS