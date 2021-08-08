1 de 14
Los futbolistas con un solo club en sus carreras.

Los futbolistas con un solo club en sus carreras.

2 de 14
Carles Puyol - FC Barcelona. (Getty Images)

Carles Puyol - FC Barcelona. (Getty Images)

3 de 14
Sergio Busquets ha jugado siempre en el Barcelona. (Getty Images)

Sergio Busquets ha jugado siempre en el Barcelona. (Getty Images)

4 de 14
'Lolo' Fernández - Universitario de Deportes. (Internet)

'Lolo' Fernández - Universitario de Deportes. (Internet)

5 de 14
Thomas Mueller nunca se ha movido del Bayern Munich. (Getty)

Thomas Mueller nunca se ha movido del Bayern Munich. (Getty)

6 de 14
Ryan Giggs - Manchester United. (Foto: Getty Images)

Ryan Giggs - Manchester United. (Foto: Getty Images)

7 de 14
Paolo Maldini - AC Milan. (AFP)

Paolo Maldini - AC Milan. (AFP)

8 de 14
Francesco Totti - AS Roma. (Getty Images)

Francesco Totti - AS Roma. (Getty Images)

9 de 14
Manolo Sanchís - Real Madrid. (Foto: Mundodeportivo)

Manolo Sanchís - Real Madrid. (Foto: Mundodeportivo)

10 de 14
Alejandro Villanueva - Alianza Lima. (Internet)

Alejandro Villanueva - Alianza Lima. (Internet)

11 de 14
Bruno Soriano - Villareal (GEC)

Bruno Soriano - Villareal (GEC)

12 de 14
Matthew Le Tissier - Southampton. (GEC)

Matthew Le Tissier - Southampton. (GEC)

13 de 14
Mario Gaspar - Villarreal. (GEC)

Mario Gaspar - Villarreal. (GEC)

14 de 14
Ricardo Bochini - Independiente. (GEC)

Ricardo Bochini - Independiente. (GEC)


TAGS RELACIONADOS

NO TE PIERDAS

Contenido de Mag.

No te pierdas