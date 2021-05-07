1 de 16
Los jugadores europeos que pasearon su fútbol por América. (Getty)

André-Pierre Gignac | Francia | Tigres. (Getty Images)

Clarence Seedorf | Holanda | Botafogo. (Getty Images)

Daniele De Rossi | Italia | Boca Juniors. (Getty Images)

David Trezeguet | Francia | River Plate. (Getty Images)

Dejan Petković | Serbio | Flamengo. (Getty Images)

Eusébio | Portugal | Monterrey. (Getty Images)

Emilio Butragueño | España | Celaya. (Getty Images)

Jérémy Ménez | Francia | América. (Getty Images)

Josep Guardiola | España | Dorados Sinaloa. (Getty Images)

Bernd Schuster | Alemania | Pumas UNAM. (Getty Images)

Juanmi Callejón | España | Bolivar. (Getty Images)

Luis García | España | Pumas UNAM. (Getty Images)

Mauro Camoranesi | Italia | Lanús. (Getty Images)

Mauro Guevgeozián | Armenia | Alianza Lima. (Getty Images)

Mark Cook | Inglaterra | Universitario de Deportes. (Getty Images)

