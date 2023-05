People show the new five and ten bolivar bank notes (L and C) put in circulation by the Central Bank of Venezuela as part of the currency reconversion, and another of one million bolivares that will continue to circulate with a value of one bolivar, after making a cash withdrawal at an ATM in Caracas on October 1, 2021. - The official exchange rate of the Venezuelan bolivar went from 4.18 million to the US dollar overnight to just 4.18 as the impoverished country slashed six zeroes off its inflation-battered currency Friday to simplify transactions. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)