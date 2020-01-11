Grammy 2020, Las nominaciones nos han mostrado el futuro de la música pop, y el futuro se ve bien. Lizzo, admirador de los himnos inspiradores y estimulante de la confianza, lidera el grupo con ocho nominaciones, incluido el Álbum del año.
Grammy 2020, con seis nominaciones cada una, Lil Nas X y Billie Eilish no se quedan atrás. Los artistas, que tienen 20 y 18 años, respectivamente, están a la vanguardia de una industria musical cambiante. Por supuesto, los favoritos también han sido honrados por los Grammys.
Grammy 2020, Beyoncé recibió nominaciones por su canción original en el remake de acción en vivo de The Lion King y su documental de Netflix, HOMECOMING, que fue detrás de escena en su innovador set de Coachella. Vampire Weekend recibió mucho amor de los Grammy por Father of the Bride, su primer álbum en seis años.
¿Cuándo son los Grammys 2020?
La 62.a Entrega Anual de los Premios Grammy se transmitirá en vivo desde el Staples Center en Los Ángeles el domingo 26 de enero 5 p.m. Toda la ceremonia tendrá una duración de 3 horas y media.
¿Quién es el anfitrión de los Grammys 2020?
Cantante, compositora, y ahora, la memoria Alicia Keys será la anfitriona de la ceremonia, como lo hizo el año pasado. Keys es una anfitriona adecuada: ha ganado 15 premios Emmy en el transcurso de su carrera de décadas. Es la tercera mujer en ser la anfitriona de los Grammys.
¿Quién se presentará en los Grammys 2020?
El conjunto de artistas listos para subir al escenario incluye a Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton - Gwen Stefani (En duo) y Aerosmith, quienes interpretarán una mezcla de sus mejores éxitos.
¿Quién fue nominado para un Grammy 2020?
Aquí está quién recibió una nominación al Grammy este año. Mira aquí la lista y apoya a tus favoritos.
Álbum del año
Norman Fucking Rockwell! — Lana Del Ray
When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Record del año
“Hey Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — H.E.R.
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone
La canción del año
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Lady Gaga
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile
“Hard Place” — H.E.R."Lover" — Taylor Swift
“Norman Fucking Rockwell” – Lana Del Ray
“Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capaldi
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
Mejor artista nuevo
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Mejor actuación solista pop
“Spirit” — Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
Mejor actuación de dúo / grupo pop
“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande and Social House
“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower” — Post Malone and Swae Lee
“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Mejor álbum vocal pop
“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
“No.6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran
“Lover” — Taylor Swift
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional
Si — Andrea Bocelli
Love – Michael Buble
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas — John Legend
Walls – Barbra Streisand
Mejor álbum de rap
Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
Igor — Tyler, the Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Mejor canción rap
“Bad Idea [ft. Chance the Rapper]” — YBN Cordae
“Gold Roses [ft. Drake]” — Rick Ross
“A Lot [ft. J. Cole]” – 21 Savage
“Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]” — Nipsey Hussle
“Suge” – Nipsey Hussle
Mejor actuación de rap
“Middle Child” — J. Cole
“Suge” — DaBaby
“Down Bad” — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
“Clout” — Offset featuring Cardi B
Mejor colaboración rap / cantada
"Higher" — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby and Gunna
“Panini” — Lil Nas X
“Ballin” — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London” — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Mejor actuación de rock
"Pretty Waste" — Bones UK
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard
“Woman” — Karen O and Danger Mouse
“Too Bad” — Rival Sons
Mejor canción de rock
"Fear Inoculum" – Tool
"Give Yourself a Try" — The 1975
“Harmony Hall” – Vampire Weekend
“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
Mejor álbum de rock
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
U.F.O.F. — Big Thief
Assume Form — James Blakei,
i — Bon Iver
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Anima — Thom Yorke
Mejor actuación de R&B
“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo & Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye
“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300
Mejor actuación tradicional de R&B
“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love” — India.Arie
“Jerome” — Lizzo
“Real Games” — Lucky Daye
“Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan
Mejor canción de R&B
“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R.
“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Mejor álbum contemporáneo urbano
Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn — Nao
Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez
Mejor álbum de R&B
1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted — Lucky Daye
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
Paul — PJ Morton
Venture — Anderson .Paak
Mejor álbum de comedia
Quality Time — Jim Gaffigan
Relatable — Ellen Degeneres
Right Now — Aziz Ansari
Son Of Patricia — Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle
Mejor banda sonora de compilación para medios visuales
The Lion King: The Songs — (Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — (Various Artists)
Rocketman — Taron Egerton
Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse — (Various Artists)
A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton);
Track from: “Toy Story 4”“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton);
Track from: “Dumplin’”“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper);
Track from: A Star Is Born“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé);
Track from: “The Lion King”“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke);
Track from: “Suspiria”
Mejor video musical
“We’ve Got To Try” — The Chemical Brothers
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.
“Cellophane” — FKA twigs
“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo
Mejor pelicula musical
HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
Remember My Name — David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
Birth Of The Cool — Miles Davis, Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
Shangri-la — Various Artists,Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
Anima — Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers
Mejor álbum de palabras habladas
Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming — Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As a Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory