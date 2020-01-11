Grammy 2020, Las nominaciones nos han mostrado el futuro de la música pop, y el futuro se ve bien. Lizzo, admirador de los himnos inspiradores y estimulante de la confianza, lidera el grupo con ocho nominaciones, incluido el Álbum del año.

Grammy 2020, con seis nominaciones cada una, Lil Nas X y Billie Eilish no se quedan atrás. Los artistas, que tienen 20 y 18 años, respectivamente, están a la vanguardia de una industria musical cambiante. Por supuesto, los favoritos también han sido honrados por los Grammys.

Grammy 2020, Beyoncé recibió nominaciones por su canción original en el remake de acción en vivo de The Lion King y su documental de Netflix, HOMECOMING, que fue detrás de escena en su innovador set de Coachella. Vampire Weekend recibió mucho amor de los Grammy por Father of the Bride, su primer álbum en seis años.

¿Cuándo son los Grammys 2020?

(Foto: Grammy.com)

La 62.a Entrega Anual de los Premios Grammy se transmitirá en vivo desde el Staples Center en Los Ángeles el domingo 26 de enero 5 p.m. Toda la ceremonia tendrá una duración de 3 horas y media.

¿Quién es el anfitrión de los Grammys 2020?

(Foto: CusicaPlus)

Cantante, compositora, y ahora, la memoria Alicia Keys será la anfitriona de la ceremonia, como lo hizo el año pasado. Keys es una anfitriona adecuada: ha ganado 15 premios Emmy en el transcurso de su carrera de décadas. Es la tercera mujer en ser la anfitriona de los Grammys.

¿Quién se presentará en los Grammys 2020?

(Foto: Meaww)

El conjunto de artistas listos para subir al escenario incluye a Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton - Gwen Stefani (En duo) y Aerosmith, quienes interpretarán una mezcla de sus mejores éxitos.

¿Quién fue nominado para un Grammy 2020?

Aquí está quién recibió una nominación al Grammy este año. Mira aquí la lista y apoya a tus favoritos.

Álbum del año

Norman Fucking Rockwell! — Lana Del Ray

When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Record del año

“Hey Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — H.E.R.

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone

La canción del año

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile

“Hard Place” — H.E.R."Lover" — Taylor Swift

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” – Lana Del Ray

“Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

Mejor artista nuevo

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Mejor actuación solista pop

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Mejor actuación de dúo / grupo pop

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” — Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Mejor álbum vocal pop

“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“No.6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional

Si — Andrea Bocelli

Love – Michael Buble

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls – Barbra Streisand

Mejor álbum de rap

Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

Igor — Tyler, the Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Mejor canción rap

“Bad Idea [ft. Chance the Rapper]” — YBN Cordae

“Gold Roses [ft. Drake]” — Rick Ross

“A Lot [ft. J. Cole]” – 21 Savage

“Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]” — Nipsey Hussle

“Suge” – Nipsey Hussle

Mejor actuación de rap

“Middle Child” — J. Cole

“Suge” — DaBaby

“Down Bad” — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

“Clout” — Offset featuring Cardi B

Mejor colaboración rap / cantada

"Higher" — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini” — Lil Nas X

“Ballin” — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Mejor actuación de rock

"Pretty Waste" — Bones UK

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O and Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

Mejor canción de rock

"Fear Inoculum" – Tool

"Give Yourself a Try" — The 1975

“Harmony Hall” – Vampire Weekend

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

Mejor álbum de rock

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

U.F.O.F. — Big Thief

Assume Form — James Blakei,

i — Bon Iver

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Anima — Thom Yorke

Mejor actuación de R&B

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300

Mejor actuación tradicional de R&B

“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” — India.Arie

“Jerome” — Lizzo

“Real Games” — Lucky Daye

“Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Mejor canción de R&B

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R.

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Mejor álbum contemporáneo urbano

Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn — Nao

Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

Mejor álbum de R&B

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Venture — Anderson .Paak

Mejor álbum de comedia

Quality Time — Jim Gaffigan

Relatable — Ellen Degeneres

Right Now — Aziz Ansari

Son Of Patricia — Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle

Mejor banda sonora de compilación para medios visuales

The Lion King: The Songs — (Various Artists)

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — (Various Artists)

Rocketman — Taron Egerton

Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse — (Various Artists)

A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton);

Track from: “Toy Story 4”“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton);

Track from: “Dumplin’”“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper);

Track from: A Star Is Born“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé);

Track from: “The Lion King”“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke);

Track from: “Suspiria”

Mejor video musical

“We’ve Got To Try” — The Chemical Brothers

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane” — FKA twigs

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo

Mejor pelicula musical

HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

Remember My Name — David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers

Birth Of The Cool — Miles Davis, Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer

Shangri-la — Various Artists,Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer

Anima — Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers

Mejor álbum de palabras habladas

Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming — Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As a Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory



