A man holds a Peruvian flag during a demonstration against the government of Peru's President Dina Boluarte on February 9, 2023, in Lima. Thousands of people marched in several Peruvian cities, in new demonstrations for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and in commemoration of the deaths of 18 civilians a month ago in Juliaca (south), in a violent protest. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)