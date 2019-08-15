¡Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, Rosalía, Jonas Brothers y más se presentarán en el MTV Video Music Awards 2019!

Los MTV Video Music Awards son uno de los eventos más esperados por todos los seguidores de la música pop, ya que premian a los mejores videos musicales que han surgido en el año. Para esta edición, algunos artistas han sorprendido al mundo entero por su participación activa dentro de la misma gala.
Uno de ellos son los Jonas Brothers, quienes volverán a pisar un escenario juntos luego de más de 11 años de ausencia. Por su parte, también se ha confirmado que llegarán al escenario Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía y Shawn Mendes.
¿Será que Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello por fin confirmarán su relación oficialmente a la vista de todos? Muchos no dudan de que ambos se presentarán juntos con su famosa canción "Señorita", la misma que parece haber encendido una llama entre ambos "tortolitos".
🗣2019 #VMA PERFORMERS ARE….#BadBunny@Camila_Cabello @JBALVIN @LilNasX @lizzo @rosaliavt @ShawnMendes— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 13, 2019
BE PART OF THE MOMENT. 🚀 August 26 on @MTV 🎶 pic.twitter.com/N6cnuEiwoq
To celebrate the @jonasbrothers performing at the #VMAs this year, we're throwing it back to their 2008 @vmas performance of #LoveBug! ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/FtPCMrcQVZ— MTV (@MTV) August 15, 2019
En definitiva, estos MTV Video Music Awards 2019 serán unos que quedarán a la historia. Este evento será transmitido por los canales oficiales de MTV el 26 de agosto a las 8:00PM ET, y el lugar de encuentro será en The Prudential Center ese día.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS MTV MUSIC AWARDS 2019
MEJOR VIDEO
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot" – Epic Records
- Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
- Cardi B – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
- Shawn Mendes– Island Records
- Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
- Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"– Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
- Ava Max – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
- Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
- ROSALÍA – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" – Atlantic Records
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records
- Bazzi – Atlantic Records
- CNCO – RCA Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
- Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
- 5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Khalid – "Talk" – Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
- 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot" – Epic Records
- Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
- Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
- Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
- Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records
- H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been" – MBK/RCA Records
- Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records
- Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
- Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records
- BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
- Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" – Republic Records
- NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment
- EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment
- Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino
- Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records
- benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records
- The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
- David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
- Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records
- Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity" – Columbia Records
- The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records
- Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
- Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
- Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group
- twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group
- Halsey – "Nightmare" – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
- The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island
- Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – Interscope Records
- John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records
- Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
- Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
- Billie Eilish – "when the party's over" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Efectos Visuales por Ryan Ross y Andres Jaramillo
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Efectos Visuales por Matt Chandler y Fabio Zaveti para Analog
- Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Republic Records – Efectos Visuales por Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova y Rebecca Rice para Mathematic
- DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – We The Best/Epic Records – Efectos Visuales por Sergii Mashevskyi
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Efectos Visuales por Ethan Chancer
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Efectos Visuales por Loris Paillier y Lucas Salton para BUF VFX
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Edición por Elias Talbot
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Record – Edición por Calmatic
- Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Edición por Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records –Edición por Hannah Lux Davis y Taylor Walsh
- Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Edición por Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs y Jonathon Proctor
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Edición por Jarrett Fijal
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Dirección de Arte por JinSil Park y BoNa Kim (MU:E)
- Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Dirección de Arte por John Richoux
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Dirección de Arte por Itaru Dela Vegas
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Dirección de Arte por Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Dirección de Arte por Brittany Porter
- Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Dirección de Arte por Tino Schaedler
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Coreografía por Kelly Yvonne
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Charm La'Donna
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Ryan Heffington
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Coreografía por Calvit Hodge y Sara Biv
- Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Maya Taylor y Solange Knowles
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Rie Hata
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematografía por Elias Talbot
- Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Pau Castejon
- Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Cinematografía por Christopher Probst
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Cinematografía por Scott Cunningham
- Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant y Justin Hamilton
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Cinematografía por Starr Whitesides
