Asteroid 2002 NN4 will safely pass by Earth on June 6 by over 13 lunar distances (LD) - 13 times the distance of the Moon from Earth, or approx. 3.2 million miles/5.1 million km. All known near-Earth object (#NEO) close approaches may be found here: https://t.co/ocjetQM9X4 pic.twitter.com/KHEHjJrOeM