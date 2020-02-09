Los Oscar 2020 llegaron en la noche del domingo 9 de febrero del 2020 para presentar lo mejor del séptimo arte. Los mejores exponentes del cine de todo el mundo se reunieron para celebrar a las películas y a sus participantes, ya sea en la pantalla grande o detrás de ellas.
Ya en la gala habíamos visto que Brad Pitt ganó el Oscar a Mejor Actor Secundario, aunque falta anunciar la contraparte de Mejor Actriz Secundaria, en donde las nominadas se encontraban Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) y Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
De ellas, Laura Dern se posicionó por encima de ellas para esta categoría ganando su primer Oscar de la noche. Ella le agradeció a las demás nominadas pero principalmente dedicó sus palabras a los productores, que crearon una gran historia de amor con “Marriage Story”.
GANADORES Y NOMINADOS A LOS OSCAR 2020
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger - Judy
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (GANADOR)
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4 (GANADOR)
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker - Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
- 1917 - Roger Deakins
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- The Irishman - Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo
- Joker - Mark Bridges
- Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
- Joker - Todd Phillips
- 1917 - Sam Mendes
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Bong Joon Ho
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland
- The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
- Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
- Joker - Jeff Groth
- Parasite - Yang Jinmo
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Corpus Christi - Polonia
- Honeyland - Norte de Macedonia
- Les Misérables - Francia
- Pain and Glory - España
- Parasite - Corea del Sur
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan y Vivian Baker
- Joker - Nicki Ledermann y Kay Georgiou
- Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White
- 1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole
MEJOR MÚSICA
- Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story - Randy Newman
- 1917 - Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” de “Toy Story 4”
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” de “Rocketman”
- “I’m Standing With You” de “Breakthrough”
- “Stand Up” d “Harriet”rozen II”
- “Stand Up” ed “Harriet”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love (GANADOR)
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
MEJOR CORTO
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
- Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
- Joker - Alan Robert Murray
- 1917 - Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood y David Acord
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow
- Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland
- 1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano
MEJOR EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick
- The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli
- The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman
- 1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- The Irishman - Puesta en escena por Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit - Puesta en escena por Taika Waititi (GANADOR)
- Joker - Escrito por Todd Phillips y Scott Silver
- Little Women - Escrito por Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes - Escrito por Anthony McCarten
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Knives Out - Escrito por Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story - Escrito por Noah Baumbach
- 1917 - Escrito por Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Escrito por Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Puesta en escena por Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won (GANADOR)