Luego de mucha espera por fin llega el evento más esperado por los fans del séptimo arte. Los Oscar se entregaron por primera vez en la historia un 16 de mayo de 1929 y ahora, casi 91 años después, es el momento de tener una nueva edición de premiaciones a los mejores exponentes del cine en todo el mundo.
Hace poco, la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMPAS por sus siglas en inglés) reveló a los nominados oficiales que participarán por un premio en los Oscar 2020, la edición 92 de la gala que tendrá lugar el próximo 9 de febrero de 2020 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Los actores Issa Rae y John Cho abrieron una transmisión en vivo en todas sus redes sociales donde comentaron cada una de las nominaciones de forma rápida, sin entrar en detalles personales si se merecían la nominación a esta categoría. Sin embargo, detrás de ellos se escuchaban unos aplausos que evidentemente daban más apoyo a ciertas cintas que otras.
Entonces, ¿quiénes son los nominados a los Premios de la Academia, los Oscar 2020? En este artículo te presentaremos la lista completa de los nombres que aparecieron en la transmisión en vivo así como otros datos importantes de la ceremonia.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger - Judy
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker - Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
- 1917 - Roger Deakins
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- The Irishman - Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo
- Joker - Mark Bridges
- Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
- Joker - Todd Phillips
- 1917 - Sam Mendes
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Bong Joon Ho
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland
- The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
- Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
- Joker - Jeff Groth
- Parasite - Yang Jinmo
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Corpus Christi - Polonia
- Honeyland - Norte de Macedonia
- Les Misérables - Francia
- Pain and Glory - España
- Parasite - Corea del Sur
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan y Vivian Baker
- Joker - Nicki Ledermann y Kay Georgiou
- Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White
- 1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole
MEJOR MÚSICA
- Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story - Randy Newman
- 1917 - Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” de “Toy Story 4”
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” de “Rocketman”
- “I’m Standing With You” de “Breakthrough”
- “Stand Up” d “Harriet”rozen II”
- “Stand Up” ed “Harriet”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
MEJOR CORTO
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
- Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
- Joker - Alan Robert Murray
- 1917 - Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood y David Acord
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow
- Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland
- 1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano
MEJOR EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick
- The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli
- The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman
- 1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- The Irishman - Puesta en escena por Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit - Puesta en escena por Taika Waititi
- Joker - Escrito por Todd Phillips y Scott Silver
- Little Women - Escrito por Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes - Escrito por Anthony McCarten
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Knives Out - Escrito por Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story - Escrito por Noah Baumbach
- 1917 - Escrito por Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Escrito por Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Puesta en escena por Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won